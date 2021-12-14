NFL Expected to Award Las Vegas 2024 Super Bowl, According to Report

The NFL plans to bring its biggest party to America’s Playground. On Monday, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that the league will make Allegiant Stadium the host for Super Bowl LVIII in 2024.

An aerial view of Allegiant Stadium with the Las Vegas Strip in view. On Monday, a report indicated that the domed stadium, which opened last year, will host its first Super Bowl in 2024. (Image: Jason O’Rear Photography/SSR-Inc.com)

Initially, the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans was set to host the NFL’s championship game that season. However, after the league added an extra week of regular-season games, it pushed the 2024 Super Bowl to the same weekend that city hosts its annual Mardi Gras celebration.

As a result, the league last year moved the Superdome Super Bowl to 2025 and began looking for a new site.

Super Bowl LVIII is scheduled for Feb. 11, 2024.

The Review-Journal reported the official announcement is likely to take place on Wednesday.

First the Draft, Now the Big Game

Putting the Super Bowl in Las Vegas makes sense for a couple of reasons.

Allegiant Stadium sits across Interstate 15 from the Las Vegas Strip, home to some of the biggest casino resorts in the country. With about 150,000 hotel rooms in the Las Vegas area, according to figures from the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, the region has all the hotel rooms – and then some – that the NFL requires for hosting an event like the Super Bowl.

Also, the NFL was all set to host the 2020 Draft on the Strip before the global pandemic forced the cancelation of those plans. There were estimates that 750,000 people would have converged on the Strip for the three-day event.

League officials have since announced that the 2022 NFL Draft will take place in Las Vegas. That event will run from April 28-30.

The NFL touts the Super Bowl as a major economic windfall for the communities that get to host the annual event. A study by Micronomics released in October for Super Bowl LVI, which will take place on Feb. 13 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., estimates the big game will produce an economic benefit between $234 million and $477 million.

Vegas Hosting Final Four Becomes More Likely

Unless Las Vegas ever gets to host the World Cup final in men’s soccer, the Super Bowl will be the largest event Allegiant Stadium will ever hold. And odds are pretty strong in the city’s favor that 2024 won’t be the only time Las Vegas gets to host the big game.

Monday’s report is also just the latest of major sporting events that are coming to Las Vegas.

The year before the Super Bowl gets to Las Vegas, the Strip will get to be part of March Madness. T-Mobile Arena will host an NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament Regional in March 2023.

If that goes well, it would likely set up Allegiant Stadium for a chance to host a Final Four somewhere down the line. Especially when you consider this fact: Including Allegiant Stadium, there are 10 domed or retractable roof stadiums currently used by NFL teams. Eight of those stadiums have hosted at least one Super Bowl and at least one Final Four.

Besides Allegiant, the only one that hasn’t hosted either big sporting event is SoFi Stadium. SoFi , like Allegiant, also just opened last season.

The NCAA currently has Final Four locations picked through the 2025-26 season.