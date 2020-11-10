Circus Circus Shooting Leads to Arrest of Juvenile for Attempted Murder

Posted on: November 10, 2020, 04:51h.

Last updated on: November 10, 2020, 04:51h.

An unnamed youngster was arrested on multiple charges for Saturday night’s shooting at Circus Circus Hotel and Casino’s Metrodome which left four wounded on the Las Vegas Strip, police announced Monday.

Las Vegas Metro police (above) investigated a weekend shooting at Circus Circus Hotel and Casino’s Metrodome. They charged a juvenile with attempted murder after he allegedly wounded four victims. (Image: ABC News)

The alleged assailant is charged with attempted murder, battery with a deadly weapon, discharging a firearm where person is endangered, and minor in possession of a firearm, the Las Vegas Review-Journal said. The alleged shooter was apprehended Saturday night after he was located in a hotel room at Circus Circus.

During a violent dispute at the Las Vegas Strip theme park, the “male juvenile … pulled out a handgun and fired at the victims,” according to police statements quoted by the Review-Journal.

The shooting took place during a “physical confrontation” involving “a group of juveniles and young adults,” police said.

Given the legal definition of juvenile, the suspect is less than 18 years of age. He was placed in the Clark County Juvenile Detention Center.

Police did not say if the alleged shooter was affiliated with a gang. However, the Metro police department’s gang section appears in charge of the investigation.

Metro police originally reported three victims were wounded. On Monday, officers upped the number to four, and each required hospital treatment.

Each also was listed in stable condition over the weekend. Updated conditions on the patients were not immediately available.

A video, above, that was posted by KLAS, a local TV station, appears to show part of the brawl. It is unclear if more suspects will be charged.

Las Vegas police have blamed much of the recent uptick in violent crime on The Strip on gang members and out-of-town visitors to Las Vegas. The number of violent incidents has apparently decreased in recent weeks, police said this weekend.

Warning: Tourism Could Decline if Violence Continues on The Strip

In response to the shootings and other incidents, local police and other law enforcement authorities have increased police presence in the area. But one recent poster on Casino.org, while thanking police for their efforts, urged more be done.

“We need much more presence by the metro police,” Ray A. Lanfear said. “Yes, they have increased their presence in past month, but much more is needed.”

He further warned that Las Vegas “must not let this get out of hand, or tourism will decline for our city…. Millions of tourists and conventioneers must feel safe, or we will lose all the business for sure.”

As of September, the Las Vegas Metro’s Convention Center Area Command, which includes most of the resorts on The Strip, reported a recent increase of slightly less than 29 percent in aggravated assaults.

Wounded Woman in Critical Condition

Still, another shooting took place Monday near the Las Vegas Strip. On Monday night, a woman was listed in critical condition following a shooting hours before near The Strip, KLAS said.

The woman was outside of a 7-Eleven when a gunman opened fire. At least one gunshot struck the victim.

Several shots were fired and the shooter was on the loose as of early Tuesday morning.