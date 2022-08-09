Circa Sports Hosting Football Betting Panel Featuring Shaun King, Brian Urlacher

Posted on: August 9, 2022, 02:35h.

Last updated on: August 9, 2022, 03:38h.

In advance of the 2022 football season, Circa Sports is hosting its third annual “Circa Football Preview.” The event features a variety of sports wagering experts and personalities, as well as some retired NFL players.

Former Chicago Bears great Brian Urlacher at the NFL Hall of Fame in 2018. He’s participating in a football betting panel at Circa Sports in Las Vegas on Aug. 27. (Image: USA Today)

The betting panel is part of Circa’s broader football preview, which serves as a betting kick-off for the upcoming season and the operator’s famed contests — Circa Millions and Circa Survivor.

The discussion will run from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27, in the third-floor ballroom at the Circa Resort & Casino in downtown Las Vegas. Mike Palm, Circa Sports vice president of operations, will moderate the panel.

The panel will include former quarterback Shaun King and Hall of Fame linebacker Brian Urlacher.

“Guests can participate in an exclusive Q&A session with leading sports betting experts, including former professional football players Brian Urlacher and Shaun King; sports analyst Adam Chernoff; and Circa sportsbook manager Chris Bennett, and hear insights on the 2022-2023 professional football season,” according to a statement issued by Circa.

There will also be a cash bar and updates on Circa Millions and Circa Survivor.

Circa Debuting Convention Space

Circa’s football preview party is also serving as the debut of the operator’s convention and meeting space.

“This also will mark one of the first events in Circa’s new meetings and conventions area. Opening in late August, the 35,000-square-foot facilities will feature a ballroom, breakout rooms, and banquet space, adjacent pre-function space, and a robust 1,600-square-foot outdoor terrace,” according to the statement.

The addition of meeting space puts Circa in competition with some venerable names on the Las Vegas Strip. Those venues have massive amounts of convention square footage that hasn’t earnestly been put to use because of the coronavirus crisis. For example, Caesars Entertainment and Wynn Resorts both have substantial convention space that has yet to be tapped, owing to the pandemic.

Consensus in the analyst community is that 2023 will mark a true rebound in Las Vegas’s meeting and convention business. The good news for Circa and rivals is data suggesting business travelers are eager to get back on the road.

Circa Sports Rising

Circa Sports launched in 2019, and with the help of the aforementioned contests and a reputation for being a “bettor’s book,” the operator is rapidly climbing the ranks of the sportsbook world.

It operates five retail sportsbooks across the Las Vegas Valley, as well as offering mobile wagering in Colorado, Iowa, and Nevada.

Circa’s debut in Reno is slated for later this month with the opening of the Legends Bay Casino in Sparks. In May, the operator said it’s entering Illinois — one of the largest sports betting markets in the US — through an agreement with Full House Resorts.