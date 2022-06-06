Chris Rock Inducted into Mohegan Sun Walk of Fame at Connecticut Casino

Posted on: June 6, 2022, 09:49h.

Last updated on: June 6, 2022, 10:02h.

Chris Rock is the newest member of the Mohegan Sun Walk of Fame.

Chris Rock is inducted onto the Mohegan Sun Walk of Fame by Mohegan President of Sports and Entertainment Tom Cantone. Rock recently played his fourth sold-out show at the Mohegan Sun Arena. (Image: Mohegan Sun)

Prior to Rock’s sold-out show at the Mohegan Sun Arena on June 4, the Connecticut tribal casino resort inducted the 57-year-old comedian into its Walk of Fame. The Grammy and Emmy Award-winning comedian, actor, director, writer, and producer is the 37th inductee.

In a world that needs more laughter, how timely is it to induct Chris Rock, who is now forever enshrined into the Mohegan Sun Entertainment family,” said Tom Cantone, Mohegan Sun’s president of sports and entertainment.

Rock is on his worldwide tour “Ego Death.” The tour has added dates since the comedian’s incident with Will Smith at the Academy Awards in March, which has resulted in more demand to see Rock live.

Rock declined to press charges against Smith for slapping him in the face on stage at the Oscars. However, he has since made passing jokes about the incident during his standup performances.

Another Sellout

Rock took the Mohegan Sun Arena stage last Friday night before thousands of fans. Mohegan Sun says it’s the fourth time the former Saturday Night Live star has sold out the casino resort’s primary concert and sports venue.

Mohegan Sun has been a premier destination for A-list entertainment acts for years. The casino uses such celebrities to lure guests to the resort in hopes of them spending money around the property at its casinos, restaurants, bars, and various amenities.

Rock joins the likes of Bon Jovi, KISS, and Keith Urban on the Mohegan Sun Walk of Fame. The casino debuted its Walk of Fame in 2003, with its first induction being country music superstar Tim McGraw. As for comedians, Rock joins Kevin Hart on the Mohegan Sun Walk.

Rock’s tour runs throughout the year, with most dates stateside. The comedian has more shows at casino resorts, too. Rock is set to play The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on the Las Vegas Strip on July 3, and Harrah’s South California in Valley View on August 27. Rock is also set to play the newly opened Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain on October 22.

Rock to Discuss Smith Incident

While Rock has made references to the slap heard and seen around the world, the comic says he won’t dive into the matter in-depth until his forthcoming Netflix special.

Rock told audience members during a show last month in London that they’ll need to watch the streaming special to hear his thoughts on what went down at the Oscars.

“I’m okay, if anybody was wondering. Got most of my hearing back. Don’t expect me to talk about the [expletive]. I’ll talk about it at some point, but on Netflix. Your tickets were expensive, but not that expensive.”