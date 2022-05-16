Chris Brown Returning to Drai’s Las Vegas for New Residency

Chris Brown is returning to Las Vegas for a residency at Drai’s on the Strip — a venue at which he performed during the LIVE concert series in 2015.

Chris Brown, seen at a 2016 awards show. He’s returning to Las Vegas for a Drai’s residency. (Image: New York Times)

The Grammy-winning artist’s return to the famed nightclub is described as a “multi-year” residency, but the exact length of the contract isn’t yet public. Brown’s latest Sin City residency kicks off on June 11 and tickets are on sale today.

Chris Brown helped define Drai’s LIVE and what has become an unmatched lineup of residency performers on the Las Vegas Strip,” said Dustin Drai, vice president of entertainment, Drai’s Management Group, in a statement. “He’s one of the most dynamic live performers today, and we’re thrilled to welcome him back with a production that’s set to deliver an unprecedented fan experience.”

As is often the case with high-end Las Vegas nightclubs, it costs more to be a man. Literally. Drai’s web site lists ticket prices for Brown’s June 11 performance at $60 for men and $40 women, respectively. Dance floor tables are priced at $8,000, while upper booth seating ranges from $3,000 to $4,000. Those prices include bottle service.

Drai’s expects to announce more dates for Brown’s residency in the future.

Brown Likely to Bank in Vegas

Financial terms of Brown’s Drai’s residency weren’t announced. But it’s likely the artist who’s been nominated for more than 20 Grammys will be more than adequately compensated.

In 2019, it was reported rapper Drake, with whom Brown has frequently collaborated, signed a $10 million residency deal to perform 12 shows over two years at XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas. Earlier this year, it was revealed Adele was set to make nearly $680,000 per show at Caesars Palace, not including merchandise sales. That agreement fell through, and the pop star is rumored to be shopping for another Strip venue.

Bottom line: Las Vegas residencies are cash cows for artists, and the bigger the name, the larger the compensation. With north of 193 million units in global record sales, Brown certainly qualifies as a “big name.”

Brown Has Vegas History

Like so many athletes and celebrities, Brown has some interesting Las Vegas history. In January 2016, a woman accused the artist of battering her at the Palms and stealing her cell phone.

The Clark County district attorney’s office ultimately decided against pressing misdemeanor battery and theft charges. Las Vegas Metro Police later described the case as “suspended.”

Brown was in Las Vegas for a New Year’s weekend performance at Drai’s when the incident occurred.