Celine Dion Future Unknown After Singer Announces Debilitating Disease

Celine Dion has been a Las Vegas Strip staple for nearly two decades, but her days headlining a casino showroom could be numbered. That’s after the 54-year-old superstar announced a debilitating medical condition.

Celine Dion in Paris in 2019. Dion, the most successful residency performer in Las Vegas history, announced she’s been diagnosed with a rare neurological disorder called Stiff Person Syndrome. (Image: Getty)

Dion, the best-selling Canadian artist of all-time, and one of music’s most successful singers ever with more than 200 million albums sold worldwide, revealed Thursday morning that she’s been diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS).

“I’ve been dealing with problems with my health for a long time, and it’s been really difficult for me to face these challenges and to talk about everything that I’ve been going through,” an emotional Dion said in an Instagram video.

I’ve been diagnosed with a very rare neurological disorder called Stiff Person Syndrome. While we’re still learning about this rare condition, we now know this is what has been causing all of the muscle spasms that I’ve been having,” Dion said about her recent tour date cancellations and postponements.

Dion explained that the spasms impact every part of her daily life, and at times, inhibit her vocal cords and ability to sing.

“It hurts me to tell you that I won’t be ready to restart my tour in Europe in February,” Dion concluded while nearing tears.

Show Might Not Go On

According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, SPS affects only about one or two in a million people. The disease causes progressive muscle stiffness and painful spasms that can be triggered by a variety of things, including sudden movement, cold temperatures, and unexpected loud noises.

SPS is treated with anti-anxiety drugs, muscle relaxants, pain relievers, and anti-convulsant drugs. But the condition is incurable.

“I have a great team of doctors working alongside me to help me get better,” Dion continued. “I’m working with my sports medicine therapist every day to build back my strength and my ability to perform again.”

For now, however, Dion has pushed back the resumption of her European tour until March, and eight previously scheduled performances have been canceled.

‼️ Celine Dion reschedules Spring 2023 shows to 2024, and cancels 8 of her summer 2023 shows. ‼️ "It hurts me to tell you that I won't be ready to restart my tour in Europe in February.” – Céline Watch Celine’s message here 👉🏼https://t.co/7el0cJVM4I pic.twitter.com/C9I8NEL5bs — Celine Dion (@celinedion) December 8, 2022

In January, Dion announced the cancellation of her North American tour because of muscle spasms that prevented her from rehearsing the show.

That announcement followed Dion earlier canning her residency engagement at Resorts World Las Vegas. Carrie Underwood replaced Dion at the Strip’s newest casino.

End of an Era?

Dion has pledged to return to the stage, the singer saying in her video message that “Singing is all I know.” But her SPS diagnosis could mean that her residency days performing multiple shows a week in Las Vegas are finished.

Dion has already cemented her place in Las Vegas history, as no other singer has generated anywhere close to the amount of ticket revenue she has generated during her distinguished career.

Dion’s 2003 through 2007 residency, titled “A New Day…” at Caesars Palace’s Colosseum ran for 717 shows and sold more than $385 million worth of tickets. Her next residency, her self-titled show “Celine,” which also ran at the Colosseum from 2011 through 2019, grossed $296 million during its 427-show run.