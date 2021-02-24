Maryland’s MGM National Harbor Bloody Shooting and Robbery Has New Details

Posted on: February 24, 2021, 01:06h.

Last updated on: February 24, 2021, 01:47h.

Specifics were reported this week six months after a man was shot twice in the groin during an armed robbery at Maryland’s MGM National Harbor casino-hotel. He had won $60,000 earlier at a blackjack table.

Nathaniel Nagbe shown here. He was shot twice and robbed last August at Maryland’s MGM National Harbor. (Image: Haleigh Purvis/via WXIA)

Bandits broke into the hotel room of Nathaniel Nagbe of Gaithersburg, Md. The robbers pinned him to the floor and demanded he provide the combination for the safe in the room.

He gave them the number. But the pair could not open the safe.

Nagbe escaped and ran only as far as the hallway. But once there, he was shot twice in the groin and the lower abdomen. A woman who the victim was expecting accompanied the two robbers.

Pain Was Unbearable

“The pain was excruciating,” Nagbe told WUSA, a Washington, DC TV station. “It was unbearable.”

He was bleeding. But he still managed to get down 17 stories on the stairway.

“I was in so much pain, but it was like my body was preparing myself for death, because I knew no one was coming to help me,” Nagbe recalled.

When Nagbe eventually reached the hotel’s valet, he assisted the wounded man to telephone for help.

Later, Nagbe underwent multiple surgeries, the report said. But he still is suffering from chronic injuries.

Nagbe further remembered that one robber had an AR-15 rifle. The other possibly had a Glock pistol.

“I won $60,000 that day. I showed it off to a few of my friends. I invited a few people there,” Nagbe told WUSA.

It was unclear if the bandits stole any of the money. It appeared some jewelry was stolen from Nagbe.

“I loved MGM so much, but it’s like, when this happened, it was like, … how could you do this to me?” Nagbe further told the TV station. “How could you let someone just come to my room? You see everyone on camera.”

In a statement from MGM National Harbor, the casino told WUSA it is “aware of this incident and is fully cooperating with the proper Prince George’s County authorities. The safety of our guests is our highest priority, and our security team works closely with law enforcement and security experts to provide a safe environment.”

Also, Nagbe’s lawyer, Alexander Bush, told WUSA that he had not “heard anything in the public record about this whatsoever. And it would seem to be something someone might want to know before making a decision whether they wanted to go there.”

Casino.org reached out to MGM Resorts International for additional comment on Wednesday. A spokeswoman said the company declined to comment.

Two Suspects Arrested, One Remains At Large

Later, Alicia McCoy, 25, of Washington, DC, and Barry Reid, 20, of Temple Hills, Md. were both charged with attempted first-degree murder and several related charges, WUSA said.

The third suspect is still on the loose, the report adds. Authorities are offering a reward in the case.

Tips can be phoned into Crime Stoppers at 1-866-411-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.