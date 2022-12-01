Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert, Garth Brooks Extend Las Vegas Residencies

Posted on: December 1, 2022, 01:07h.

Last updated on: December 1, 2022, 01:19h.

A trio of country music superstars announced extended commitments to Las Vegas on Thursday. Carrie Underwood announced 18 new 2023 dates for her Resorts World residency. Not to be outdone, Miranda Lambert extended her Planet Hollywood residency by 16 new 2023 dates. Finally, Garth Brooks extended his Caesars Palace residency through 2024 – though he didn’t name any specific new dates.

Carrie Underwood is shown opening Resorts World on Dec. 2, 2022. Her ‘Reflections’ residency returns next summer. (Image: musicrow.com)

The announcements were apparently timed to capitalize on the hoopla surrounding National Finals Rodeo, which kicked off Thursday at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Voices Carrie

Underwood kicked off her “Reflection” residency a year ago Friday, becoming Resorts World’s first headliner. She took a break from Vegas this fall to launch her “Denim & Rhinestones” tour. After that wraps in April 2023, “Reflections” will resume.

The new dates are June 21, 23, 24, 28, and 30; July 1; Sept. 20, 22, 23, 27, 29, and 30; Nov. 29; and Dec. 1, 2, 6, 8, and 9. Tickets are scheduled to go on sale at 10 a.m. PT Friday, December 9 via Ticketmaster.

“I have always loved touring and coming to the fans where they are, but it’s great to be in one place and get to perform for audiences from all over the world who are all coming to a city like Vegas to have a great time,” Underwood told Billboard. “Of course, at the end of the show, it’s nice just to go up to my room and get to bed!”

Miranda Sings

Lambert – who already has 11 “Velvet Rodeo” performances under her belt buckle – added 16 new ones for 2023: July 7, 8, 12, 14, 15, 19, 21, and 22; November 30; and December 2, 3, 7, 9, 10, 14, and 16.

Tickets for her new shows are scheduled to go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. PST Friday, December 9, and to fan club members at 10 a.m. Monday, December 5. All tickets are sold via ticketmaster.com/mirandavegas.

Caesars Entertainment also announced the release of a limited number of new tickets for Lambert’s previously announced shows on December 3, 4, 8, 10, and 11, 2022; March 24, 25, and 30, 2023; and April 1, 2, 6, 8, and 9, 2023.

World According to Garth

The shows Brooks will add to his “Plus ONE” residency at the Colosseum won’t be announced until it begins in May 2023, according to a joint statement from Live Nation and Caesars Entertainment.

The first 27 shows of Brooks’ residency, announced last month, quickly sold out. According to the joint statement, fans who signed up for verified presale and were unable to buy tickets for the 2023 dates will get priority access for the 2024 dates. For more information, go to ticketmaster.com/garthvegas.