Caesars Rewards Credit Card Now Allows Users to Boost Tier Status

Posted on: April 26, 2022, 10:34h.

Last updated on: April 26, 2022, 10:42h.

Typically, rewards credit cards allow users to earn frequent flier miles or other forms of points. But Caesars Entertainment is shaking things up.

The Caesars Rewards Visa (right). The gaming company is allowing users to increase tier status with the card. (Image: YouTube)

The gaming company announced today users of its popular Caesars Rewards Visa Card will be eligible to increase their tier status in addition to earning points.

Under this expanded program, they will also earn Tier Credits that accumulate and unlock higher status levels and benefits through the Caesars Rewards program. All new and current Caesars Rewards Visa cardholders will automatically be eligible to earn Reward Credits and Tier Credits under the new program,” according to a statement issued by the casino giant.

The Caesars Rewards Visa is issued in partnership with Bread Financial, which specializes in private label and co-brand credit cards, installment lending, and buy now, pay later (BNPL).

More Perks Revealed

Caesars Rewards has over 65 million members, making it the gaming industry’s largest loyalty program.

By way of the new tier credit offering, card members can earn 2,500 credits and an upgrade to platinum status following the first purchase outside of a Caesars venue. Clients can also generate 10,000 reward points and 2,500 tier credits with $1,000 spent in the first three months when the spend occurs outside of a Caesars Rewards location. By spending $5,000 or more annually, cardholders earn 5,000 tier credits.

“Additionally, members can earn five times the Reward Credits for every dollar spent at Caesars Rewards destinations, and two times the Reward Credits for every dollar spent on restaurants, travel, and entertainment outside of Caesars Entertainment,” according to the statement.

By number of venues, Caesars is the largest casino operator in the US. But members of its loyalty platform can accrue points through the Caesars Sportsbook app, as well as at non-gaming hotels.

Caesars Rewards Tiers

The tier levels in Caesars Rewards are Gold, Platinum, Diamond, Diamond Plus, Diamond Elite, and Seven Stars. Each features various bonuses under the new credit card guidelines.

For example, gold members that are also users of the credit card get a free bet on the Caesars Sportsbook app during their birthday months, as well as free or discounted room nights and one free night in Las Vegas, Atlantic City, Lake Tahoe or Reno for every 5,000 Tier Credits earned.

Those in the platinum tier earn “complimentary valet and self-parking at participating destinations, monthly $10 free bet through Caesars Sportsbook, free or discounted hotel stays, discounts at casino gift shops, complimentary stay at Atlantis, Paradise Island in The Bahamas, Tier Status match to Wyndham Rewards Platinum, discounts on select Norwegian Cruise Line vacations, and more,” according to Caesars.

Of course, cardholders that reach Seven Stars — the highest level — earn benefits commiserate with that lofty status. Those include a $500 celebration dinner, $150 in monthly wagers on Caesars Sportsbook, room upgrades, an annual visit to any Caesars destination with $1,200 in airfare credits, and more.