Caesars Takes Home Two Freddie Awards for Customer Loyalty Program

Posted on: April 24, 2022, 02:46h.

Last updated on: April 24, 2022, 02:46h.

Caesars Entertainment’s Caesars Rewards — one of the gaming industry’s largest customer loyalty offerings — won two awards at the 31st annual Freddie Awards.

A customer holding a Caesars Rewards card. The program won two Freddie awards. (Image: Caesars Entertainment)

The event was held on April 21 in New Orleans. Caesars Rewards took home “Best Customer Service” and “Best Promotion” in the Americas region.

The Freddie Awards are voted on by millions of frequent flyers and reward program members to honor excellence in the travel loyalty industry,” according to a statement.

Caesars Rewards isn’t a stranger to accolades. With more than 65 million members, it is the largest loyalty program in the gaming industry and has previously garnered awards from the Global Gaming Awards and in the USA Today Readers’ Choice Awards, in addition to Freddie recognition.

In the 2022 edition of the Freddie Awards, Caesars was the only gaming company to win in any of the three regions — Americas, Europe and Africa and Asia and the Middle East.

Caesars Rewards Growth

Caesars Rewards achieved significant scale and dramatically expanded its membership roster by way of the 2020 acquisition of the casino by Eldorado Resorts, which created “new Caesars.”

In 2019, prior to the aforementioned acquisition, Caesars said it had “more than 55 million members worldwide” on its benefits roster. Eldorado’s One Club program had more than 10 million participants at the time the takeover of Caesars was announced in mid-2019.

In terms of membership total, the perks plan jumped by 20 percent thanks to the addition of 18 properties following Eldorado’s $17.3 billion acquisition of Caesars.

“Caesars Rewards is a fully connected ecosystem where members can earn and redeem credits on gaming, hospitality, entertainment, nightlife, dining and shopping at more than 50 destinations and through the Caesars Sportsbook app across the US,” according to the gaming company.

Other Avenues for Caesars Rewards

Caesars Rewards members earn points through casino play, hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other activities. At least one credit is earned for every dollar spent, and there are six tier levels: Gold, Platinum, Diamond, Diamond Plus, Diamond Elite, and Seven Stars.

Thanks to the US sports betting boom, Caesars has another avenue for leveraging its customer loyalty program and it’s doing just that. Commentary from gaming industry executives indicate that rewards club members that bet on sports online or play at internet casinos are increasingly likely to visit an operator’s land-based casinos.

“Caesars Rewards members also have access to exclusive benefits and member rates at all Caesars Rewards destinations, invitation-only events, and once-in-a-lifetime experiences thanks to an extensive collection of sports, entertainment, celebrity chef, and travel partnerships,” according to the Harrah’s operator.

Caesars Rewards partners include hotel chains and Sun Country Airways, among others.