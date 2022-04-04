Caesars Scottsdale Construction Commences, Early 2024 Opening Eyed

Posted on: April 4, 2022, 08:13h.

Last updated on: April 4, 2022, 08:28h.

Real estate development and property management company HCW is confirming that construction is underway for the Caesars Republic Scottsdale in the tony Phoenix suburb.

A rendering of Caesars Republic Scottsdale. The non-gaming venue is slated to open in early 2024. (Image: ABC 15 Arizona)

Plans for the venue were announced more than three years ago under a prior leadership regime at Caesars. The 11-story hotel, which will feature approximately 265 guestrooms, is scheduled to open in the first quarter of 2024. It will begin accepting reservations during the April through June period of 2023.

Once completed, Caesars Republic Scottsdale’s contemporary and expansive glass structure will stand out from other neighboring resorts. The architecture and interior design elements, which pay homage to Caesars Republic’s swanky Las Vegas roots, incorporate thoughtful materials and sleek, modern elements,” according to a statement.

Caesars Republic Scottsdale — a partnership between HCW, the gaming company, and real estate investment trust Macerich — needs to find ways to stand out, because Scottsdale doesn’t lack for high-end resorts. The Arizona city, which is often compared to a desert version of Los Angeles or Miami, is home to a slew of pricey hotels, including the Boulders Resort & Spa, the Four Seasons, and the Phoenician, among others.

No Gaming

Whether it’s the Las Vegas Strip, Atlantic City, New Jersey, or a variety of other markets, the Caesars brand is synonymous with gaming across the US. But that won’t be the case in Arizona.

That state permits casino gaming, but only by tribal operators, meaning Caesars Republic Scottsdale will be the Nevada-based company’s first non-gaming venue in the US. It operates two non-gaming hotels in DubaI — Caesars Palace Bluewaters Dubai and Caesars Bluewaters Dubai.

In 2018, Caesars said it would license four of its brands — Caesars Palace, Flamingo, The Cromwell, and The LINQ — to real estate entities interested in using those brands across the globe. That’s part of an effort by the gaming company to lure a younger, hipper clientele to its integrated resorts.

While Caesars Republic Scottsdale isn’t a gaming property, guests can still earn tier credits through the Caesars Rewards loyalty program, which is one of the largest in the hotel industry.

Some Trappings of Las Vegas

Caesars Republic Scottsdale will feature some reminders of Caesars’ Las Vegas properties. For example, famed Chef Giada De Laurentiis will open two restaurants — Luna by Giada and Pronto by Giada — at the Arizona resort.

She has an eponymous eatery at the Cromwell on the Las Vegas Strip, as well as a Pronto restaurant at Caesars Palace.

Additionally, mobile sports wagering is permitted in Arizona. In fact, the state is one of the fastest-growing on that front, and Caesars Sportsbook is available there.