Caesars Unveils Rewards Travel Bundle

Posted on: February 8, 2023, 03:16h.

Last updated on: February 8, 2023, 04:10h.

Caesars Entertainment announced Wednesday the debut of the Caesars Rewards Travel Bundle, which will allow members of the gaming company’s loyalty program to access one-stop travel booking.

Visitors entering Caesars Palace Las Vegas. The operator introduced the Caesars Rewards Travel Bundle on Wednesday. (Image: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg)

With the debut of the travel bundle, customers can book flights and rent cars, and schedule resort stays at the operator’s various Las Vegas Strip properties by simply going to Caesars.com or calling the company’s customer service team. That will reduce the need for consumers to book plans through multiple vendors.

Guests will earn Caesars Rewards credits when booking flights and hotel with the Caesars Rewards Travel Bundle and can redeem those credits at one of Caesars’ 50+ gaming destinations across the US and Canada or online with its Caesars Sportsbook or iCasino app,” according to a statement.

Anyone can use the travel bundle. But Caesars added that members of its rewards program “will receive exclusive discounts.”

Caesars Rewards Travel Bundle Starting with Las Vegas

The Caesars Rewards Travel Bundle is starting with Las Vegas. But the operator plans to expand the offering to its other domestic venues later this year.

Caesars Rewards has over 65 million members, making it the gaming industry’s largest loyalty program. By the number of venues, Caesars is the largest casino operator in the US. The company is the second-largest operator on the Las Vegas Strip, where its properties include Caesars Palace, the Cromwell, Harrah’s, the Horseshoe, and Paris, among others.

The tier levels in Caesars Rewards are Gold, Platinum, Diamond, Diamond Plus, Diamond Elite, and Seven Stars.

Customers that reach Seven Stars — the highest level — earn benefits commensurate with that lofty status. These include a $500 celebration dinner, $150 in monthly wagers on Caesars Sportsbook, room upgrades, an annual visit to any Caesars’ destination with $1,200 in airfare credits, and more.

More Details on Caesars Rewards Travel Bundle

Currently, customers looking to use the Caesars Rewards Travel Bundle can book airfares and hotels in one spot on the Caesars website. But the menu will expand later this year.

Later in the year, guests will also have the ability to reserve a rental car, make dining reservations through Open Table, and book entertainment through Ticketmaster, all through Caesars.com. Customers will also be able to book travel insurance, pool reservations, sportsbook reservations and other offerings through the website,” added the company in the statement.

Caesars didn’t reveal exactly when customers can use the travel bundle to book visits to properties outside of Las Vegas. When that happens, it’s possible that markets such as Reno-Lake Tahoe, where Caesars is the largest operator, and New Orleans will be among the destinations that are popular with customers.