AFC and NFC Championships: Many Offers for New York Gamblers

Posted on: January 28, 2023, 01:25h.

Last updated on: January 28, 2023, 01:25h.

One of the first things you notice when you check out the nine licensed New York sportsbooks is that very few of them use the words “Super” and “Bowl.”

This tells us that institutional fear of NFL commissioner Roger Goodell’s lawyers is a winning bet 100% of the time. Roger lives in Bronxville, where you should not wager on being able to afford a great house, even for $999,999.

So there are “Big Game” offers all over the place, which is great if you are worried about next weekend. If the AFC and NFC Championship games are what is piquing your interest for Sunday, you need to know how to get the most for your money within the Empire State today.

And that is why we are here. We are not all about poker y nada mas. We realize that New Yorkers love all sports, and NFL football remains king.

Today's password is 👉r5tyghui👈

The Pokerstars Tournament starts January 27th 4:00pm EST (9pm GMT) Have fun ♠️ ♦️ ♣️ ♥️

For more info ➡️ https://t.co/URCRSIlSaA pic.twitter.com/koDmDPiBzX — Casino.org (@Casino_Org) January 27, 2023

NY Sports Gamblers Choices This Weekend

There are nine sportsbooks in New York, and if you take a deep enough dive you can find things. And that is what we are doing today. One of the tricks to sports gambling is to gamble with house money, and if you have one account or 25 accounts, you still need to know the best wagers at each book. Signup offers remain active and are chronicled on our NY sports gambling hub.

The NFC Championship Game opened at Eagles -1 before climbing up to -2.5. It hasn’t budged since. In the AFC Championship Game, the Chiefs were first listed at -2.5, then shifted all the way to Bengals -2.5 (and even Bengals -3 for a few minutes in Nevada) before swinging back to its current standing of Chiefs -1.

So here we go …

DraftKings Sportsbook: Christian McCaffrey to score a TD is boosted to +150 (you must opt-in at the top of the screen). The running back acquired early in the season from the Carolina Panthers has had seven rushing TDs and five receiving TDs in his last 12 games with the 49ers, none of which have been losses. The guy might have thought he was doomed after he was a part of a 44-23 loss to Kansas City in his first game with the Niners. But it has been all wins ever since. He had 16 touches last weekend against Dallas and 17 the week before against Seattle, scoring in each game. Not the greatest boost ever, but a simple one from DK.

FanDuel Sportsbook: A $10 same game parlay refund (opt-in required, and must be used as non-withdrawable bonus bets) if you make a three-plus leg parlay and it loses, as long as the odds are +400 or higher. This book also is encouraging users to bet with The Ringer crew on this parlay: Eagles to win, over 43 1/2 points, Jalen Hurts to rush for 50 or more yards, and Hurts to be an anytime TD scorer. This pays at +725.

You know that @BenjaminSolak and @SheilKapadia couldn't resist putting together a #SameGameParlay for the Eagles-49ers matchup this weekend. Which leg of this SGP are you sweating? Play along on @FDSportsbook here: https://t.co/ReWNHlFxMV pic.twitter.com/YZCOVVOErA — The Ringer (@ringer) January 27, 2023

BetMGM: These guys have a bunch of ready-made parlays lined up under the NFL tab. Five are tied to the 49ers-Eagles game. They have made it easy to pick a wager that involves players from the team you expect to win. There are no specials for Bengals-Chiefs, which is surprising, because this book went live in Ohio on Jan. 1. BetMGM has several props tied to “most” in both games, such as most passing yards, with Patrick Mahomes an enticing +800 and Hurts at +1200. McCaffrey is the +125 favorite for most rushing yards, so if you like someone else, check it out.

Caesars: They have 25% profit boost single-game parlay tokens available for each game. You must opt-in, the maximum boost is $1,000, and the odds on your parlay must be at least +400. This line is called “Profits for the People,” and let’s just say J.B. Smoove has been in the photo studio prepping for this one. Philadelphia has racked up 74.1% of the tickets and 62.1% of the handle among all spread bets, though three of the four six-figure spread wagers on the 49ers are not on 2.5. Those bettors all actually bought a point to 3.5, with the biggest one belonging to a Michigan bettor who laid $290,000 on 49ers +3.5 (-140). The Eagles have three six-figure bets all on 2.5, highlighted by a Nevada bettor who staked $220,000 on Eagles -2.5 (-110), spokesman Dominic Holden said.

PointsBet: Nothing special that everyone can opt into. PB has boosts tied to how much you use their site. Once you learn how to navigate this site, they have 212 different NFL wagers on the two Sunday games, including pick your own line. If you are a massive Joe Burrow fan, for example, you can get Cincinnati -8 1/2 at +330. That is the highest alternate point spread line they are offering.

ResortsWorld Bet: This site can be tricky to navigate, but sometimes produces hidden gems. For the two NFL games, there is a boost available if you navigate to promos. In the betslip, select the “Lightning Icon” to boost your parlay. You can receive one boost on traditional parlays and one on a same-game parlay daily.

WynnBet: Under “promotions,” you can win a trip to their March Madness party at the Wynn Resort in Las Vegas, and you can hit the biggest longshot parlay of the week and win a $1,000 free bet. The “Build Your Own Bet” feature offers higher alternate point spread lines than we are seeing elsewhere.

Conference championship week is finally here, who's going to win it all? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/hNMEgms8Yx — WynnBET (@WynnBET) January 24, 2023

BallyBet: There are still no futures bets available in any sport. Bloomberg News reported this week that an affiliated parent company, Diamond Sports LLC, is is heading toward a complex $8.6 billion debt restructuring in bankruptcy court. That’s as it stakes its future on a new direct-to-consumer streaming service. In a bankruptcy, Diamond would have the option of ending contracts with pro sports teams for TV rights, potentially cutting off crucial industry revenue while also allowing teams to reclaim their media rights. The problems this sportsbook has had in New York will be the subject of a future article.