Best Odds on New York Giants Winning Super Bowl Are +6600 At BetMGM

Posted on: January 9, 2023, 12:20h.

Last updated on: January 9, 2023, 12:20h.

New York Giants fans got a surprise yesterday, but they also got their wish: They will be playing the Minnesota Vikings in the wild card round.

And Monday brought another surprise: The odds on New York winning the NFL championship range from +3500 to +6600. And, yes, shopping around is a necessity for Giants believers whose beliefs are the stuff of Big Blue dreams.

Here are the Giants’ championship odds at the nine licensed New York sportsbooks:

BetMGM: +6600.

DraftKings: +5500.

FanDuel: +5500.

PointsBet: +5000.

WynnBet: +5000.

Caesars: +5000.

Resorts World: +5000.

BetRivers: +3500.

BallyBet: No NFL Wagers Available.

That BallyBet note is noteworthy because it is yet another sign that Bally’s is in trouble. They were the only New York sportsbook that did not come online on Day 1 of legalized sports gambling in New York nearly one year ago, but that is a story for another day.

What’s important to New York fans is whether the Giants can reverse the outcome they had against Minnesota two weeks ago and win a postseason game for the first time since 2011, when they won the Super Bowl. The line has opened at Vikings -3.

Sunday 4:30PM on FOX See you in Minnesota 😤 pic.twitter.com/Ef2vQ1yagY — New York Giants (@Giants) January 9, 2023

The Giants’ Loss At Philadelphia

What did we learn from the Giants losing to Philadelphia on Sunday? In a word: “Nothing.” Or perhaps a better word is “Little.”

Coach Brian Daboll surprised everyone by leaving backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor on the bench alongside Daniel Jones. He elevated third-stringer Davis Webb from the practice quad and gave the 2017 3rd-round draft pick his first meaningful playing time of his NFL career. Davis was 23-of-40 for 168 yards and did not get a chance to go for a go-ahead touchdown in the final 1:36 after Graham Gano’s onsides kick traveled only 8 yards and the Eagles recovered.

New York was already locked into the sixth seed and had nothing to play for, while the Eagles wrapped up the No. 1 seed and now get a bye week. Giants fans did not want to see their team play the San Francisco 49ers in the wild card round, and that wish came true when the 49ers defeated the Cardinals while the Vikings were defeating the Bears. Both of those teams finished 13-4, and San Francisco won the tiebreaker because of a better conference record.

Jones, Saquon Barkley, and a bunch of starters will enter this playoff game rested after Daboll kept them on the sidelines. He thereby avoided a similar fate to what we are seeing with the Los Angeles Chargers, after coach Brandon Staley played his starters despite being locked into the No. 5 seed and lost wide receiver Mike Williams and two other starters to injuries that could jeopardize their availability for Saturday night’s playoff game against Jacksonville.

The first order of business today is reviewing the videotape of the Giants’ 27-24 Christmas Eve loss to Minnesota. That’s when Greg Joseph kicked a team-record 61-yard field goal as time expired in a 27-24 victory. Three plays killed the Giants in that game: A fumble by Daniel Bellinger, a fourth quarter interception by Jones, and a blocked punt.

“We need to have our best week of preparation,” Daboll said, and then, recalling the first time the Giants faced the Vikings this year, he said: “When you play a team close all the way to the end, usually the team that makes a few more plays wins, and they did. All our prep will be geared to that team.”

And the first guy they need to figure out how to stop is wide receiver Justin Jefferson, who caught 12 passes for 133 yards, including a crucial 17-yard gain on third down that enabled Minnesota to get close enough for the game-winning kick.

.@FAUFootball alum & #Vikings K Greg Joseph kickers a career long 61-yard field goal to beat the #Giants at the last second pic.twitter.com/ckgOU6x6qz — Sleeper Athletes (@SleeperAth1etes) December 24, 2022

Variety of Odds at the NY Sportsbooks

Some sportsbooks have their odds set by humans; others use algorithms. The fact that BetMGM is offering the best price could be an effort to ensure brand loyalty. Don’t forget, MGM is expected to get one of New York’s three downstate casino licenses when they are issued later this year, turning Empire City Casino into what many expect to be America’s highest-grossing casino. Currently, the facility only has video lottery terminals.

Whatever the case, BetMGM finds itself at a competitive advantage in tapping into a majority of Giants’ gamblers, especially those who remember 2011 fondly. That was the year the Giants defeated Atlanta in a first-round game at home, then won on the road at Green Bay and San Francisco before defeating New England 21-17 in the SuperBowl.

Since the wild card system was adapted in 1970, only 10 teams have reached the Super Bowl, and six of them have emerged victorious. The last to do it was the 2010 Green Bay Packers, who won three straight road games before defeating Pittsburgh for the championship. The 2007 Giants also won on the road three times before defeating New England 17-14 for the title, surviving a Tom Brady Hail Mary on the final play to prove that anything is possible.

2011: HBD @kennyphillips21 who turns 36. He was #NYGiants 1st round pick in 2008 draft & he played 5 years for NYG. His career was shortened due to knee problems, but he made the final play of Super Bowl XLVI deflecting Brady's Hail Mary attempt to win 21-17 #TogetherBlue pic.twitter.com/l1w35c0Mbv — BigBlueVCR (@BigBlueVCR) November 24, 2022

What About Just Getting There?

You mean making the Super Bowl? Well, that would make for an exciting two weeks of anticipation for Giants fans (the Pro Bowl festivities take up the off week between the AFC and NFL Championship Games), and the odds of winning the NFL are different at different at different sportsbooks, too.

Here they are:

WynnBet: +3000

BetMGM: +2800.

Caesars: 2800.

FanDuel: +2400.

PointsBet:+ 2200

ResortsWorld: +2200.

DraftKings: +2000.

BetRivers: +1900.

BallyBet: Unavailable.

Remember, the NFL reseeds after each round of the playoffs, so mapping out a road to the title game in Glendale, Arizona is not an exact science. This is a one-game-at-a-time endeavor, with a whole bunch of TV watching in between.

Of all the NFC playoff teams, the Giants are 0-2 against the Eagles, 0-1 against Minnesota, 0-1 against Seattle, 0-2 against Dallas, and 0-0 against Tampa Bay (although you could safely say they have a history with Tom Brady’s teams). So when it comes to reviewing the Giants best moments against each of those teams, the 2022 schedule offers nada.

Still, the 3-point line is tied with Cowboys-Bucs for the second-lowest on the board. Part of that has to do with the competition, as the Vikings’ suspect defense has made them an outsider odds-wise all season long. Minnesota ranks 31st in total yards allowed (388.7), 31st in passing yards allowed (265.6) and 20th in rushing yards allowed (123.1).

The Vikings have the NFL’s seventh-ranked offense in terms of points scored and yardage gained. Those numbers help explain why the over/under of 47 1/2 is tied with Jaguars-Chargers for the highest on the board next weekend.

More on this matchup later this week.