New York Giants vs. Philadelphia Eagles: Big Blue or Big Blues Await

Posted on: January 20, 2023, 10:25h.

Last updated on: January 20, 2023, 10:26h.

The last time these teams met, New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll showed the Philadelphia Eagles nothing … other than the fact that he does indeed have a third-string quarterback who has a live arm.

That was back in the final week of the NFL regular season, when the Giants were locked into the sixth seed. The Eagles needed a win to lock up the No. 1 seed, and the Giants succumbed, 22-16, in a game that was never really that close. When an onsides kick failed with 1:38 remaining, Jalen Hurts was able to run out the clock and ensure that the Eagles would have a week off.

That was back on January 9, and the Eagles have been sitting around and healing and waiting ever since. That wait ends Saturday night, when the top-seeded Eagles play host to the Giants, with the line at Eagles -7 1/2 at all of the nine New York sportsbooks with the exception of Resorts World, where the Giants are getting 8.

And as all Giants fans know, this is a spectacular moneyline opportunity.

All kidding aside, this one may not be the gimme that Philly fans are expecting. Yes, the Giants had a blah second half of the season. But Daboll went back into his bag of tricks last weekend and ran a Statue of Liberty play. That was even wilder than the wildcat formation he used earlier this season with Barkley lining up under center.

Giants broke out the Statue Of Liberty pic.twitter.com/9fvTEJ6zlb — Barstool Sportsbook (@BSSportsbook) January 15, 2023

Who Do the Bettors Like?

At DraftKings Sportsbook, 61 % of spread bet handle is coming in on the Giants, and moneyline handle is only 55-45 in favor of the Eagles. Some of this is attributable to the fact that New York bettors have fewer choices than Pennsylvania bettors, who have 13 sportsbooks to choose from. Still, Giants fans are big believers in Daboll, Saquon Barkley, and Daniel Jones, and the Giants have made a run to the Super Bowl while playing exclusively on the road before, doing it in 2007 when they won three road playoff games along with the Super Bowl in Glendale, Ariz — the same stadium where it will be played this year.

Also, in 2011, the Giants won a wild card game at home and then proceeded to win on the road at Green Bay and San Francisco (in overtime) before beating the New England Patriots again for the title, that time in Indianapolis.

But then again, the Giants do not have recent history on their side.

The Giants have lost nine straight road games to the Eagles under five different head coaches during the longest road losing streak against one opponent in franchise history. The Giants blew leads of 16, 14 and 11 over three straight years when the core of the current team was first assembled. A 17-3 lead turned into a 23-17 overtime loss in 2019. A dropped pass by Evan Engram with 2:11 remaining in the fourth quarter forced a punt instead of a first down that would’ve forced the Eagles to use all of their timeouts. A 21-10 lead turned into a 22-21 loss in 2020.

This New York Post headline today is fitting. But the Post draws readers with fearmongering, and Giants backers must be fearless this weekend.

The back page: HOUSE OF HORRORS https://t.co/0kt2JcCskl pic.twitter.com/2ADmzAB0nn — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) January 20, 2023

What Are Some Wagers That Make Sense For Giants Fans?

As we told you a week ago as the Giants were heading into their wild card game against the Minnesota Vikings, you win or lose based upon how your best players play. Jones and Barkley are those two guys, and Barkley had 53 rushing yards and 56 receiving yards, while Jones threw for 301 yards and rushed for 78. Isaiah Hodgins, who had caught only 33 passes in eight games since being signed midseason from Buffalo, led the Giants with eight receptions for 105 yards — and he was not even on any of the betting boards because he had been used so infrequently.

That was just one sign that Daboll threw things at the Vikings that they were not expecting, and we should expect more of the same this Saturday night (kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. on FOX).

As for the nine New York sportsbooks, here are the specials they are offering this weekend:

DraftKings: Up to 100 percent profit boost on all NFL divisional playoff round games.

FanDuel: No Sweat Bet up to $10 on a three-leg parlay if your wager loses.

PointsBet: Nothing offered.

WynnBet: Nothing for football bettors.

Caesars: Nothing for Giants fans, but Bills fans have a jersey giveaway available.

ResortsWorld: Place a $50+ spread bet on Bills or Giants and receive $3 in free bets for every TD your team scores during that game.

BetRivers: Any offensive lineman to score a TD in any game is +1600.

BetMGM: Giants winning margin of 1-6 pays +525.

BallyBet: Nada.

That BetMGM offer is especially appealing to Giants fans who are betting on a win. Think about it: A $10 moneyline wager on the Giants pays $30. But if you bet that same $10 at BetMGM and the Giants win by between 1 and 6, it pays $62.50. You can hedge it and add another $10 on Giants to win by 7-12 points at +1050, and if you are going to go that far, an extra $10 on Giants by 13-18 pays at +1850.

Makes us want to call that dude on Wall Street who knows someone who knows J.B. Smoove so that you can attend his next televised dinner party. You may even choose to watch it with him in D.C. if you cannot score tickets in Philly.

Two title fights in one day👊🏼 enjoy all the action this weekend. Enjoy great eats and drinks 🍻#UFC283 #guysdckitchen pic.twitter.com/TYofudxjhm — Guy Fieri’s DC Kitchen + Bar (@guysdckitchen) January 18, 2023

Give Us a Wager That Is Not a Flier

OK, we can do that. And since BetMGM is being the most forthcoming with enticing odds, here it is:

It is a $10 parlay on Giants moneyline, Barkley, Jones, and Hodgins to score TDs, Jalen Hurts over 44.5 rushing yards, and Jones over 49.5 rushing yards. That $10 parlay would pay $1,250, which will buy you a plane ticket to next week’s game against San Francisco or Dallas.

And if it loses, you are only out 10 bucks. Fair enough? Remember, responsible gambling is not just a catch phrase. Pretty much everyone reading this has a spare $10. And since wise wagering is the way to go, put it on the Giants and hope for the best. All streaks come to an end, and Big Blue will not remain winless in Philly forever. Good luck!