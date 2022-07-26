Bellagio Conservatory Debuts Exclusive Dining Experience ‘The Garden Table’

Posted on: July 26, 2022, 04:43h.

Last updated on: July 26, 2022, 05:44h.

The Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Gardens is now available for dining.

“The Garden Table” inside the Bellagio Conservatory on the Las Vegas Strip. The MGM Resorts-operated casino property continues to create new guest experiences. (Image: MGM Resorts)

Bellagio operator MGM Resorts announced today “The Garden Table,” an exclusive eating opportunity inside the Conservatory. Billed as a never-been-done-before dining concept, the Strip casino icon says tables can be booked to accommodate up to six guests for a two-hour seating.

The pre-fixe menus will be curated by the award-winning culinary teams of Michael Mina and Sadelle’s Café. The experience is offered for $250 per person exclusive of tax, gratuity, and beverages.

The Bellagio Conservatory is one of Las Vegas’ most-visited and most photographed attractions. We wanted to create an entirely new and immersive way for our guests to experience the beauty of this space,” explained Bellagio Vice President of Food & Beverage Josef Wagner.

The Conservatory was originally conceived to be an outdoor garden when the Strip resort was developed by Steve Wynn and Mirage Resorts in the 1990s. But the space was enclosed with a glass-domed ceiling before the casino opened in 1998.

Fountains, Conservatory Attract Thousands

The Bellagio’s most iconic attraction is, of course, its famed Fountains. The water spectacle dazzles pedestrians walking the Strip every 15 to 30 minutes with a unique performance.

MGM says the Fountains at Bellagio “express the romantic spirit of the resort.” The attraction includes more than 1,000 fountains that sway in front of the hotel accompanied by music and light. The display sends water soaring as high as 460 feet in the air.

For guests seeking a most exclusive visit, the Bellagio allows patrons to take control of the fountain — but, of course, it doesn’t come cheap. MGM offers its wealthiest of guests an ultra-VIP experience package that runs $250,000 and includes controlling the fountains for about 10 minutes.

MGM is now also offering a more reasonable VIP opportunity that only a few have experienced by way of the Conservatory “Garden Table.”

The casino says the menu will coincide with the current Conservatory show, which presently is “Jungle of Dreams.” The display pays homage to the animal kingdom with 28 animal sculptures and nearly 10,000 plants and flowers.

“Jungle of Dreams” is on display through September 10, 2022. The Bellagio Conservatory will open its Harvest show a week later on September 17. “The Garden Table” is not available while the Conservatory is dark.

The Bellagio Conservatory is located adjacent to the casino resort’s primary lobby and is free to the public. The approximately 14,000-square-foot attraction averages about 20,000 daily visitors.

More Than a Casino

The Bellagio was designed with the villages of Europe in mind. The casino resort overlooks the Mediterranean-blue lake that spans more than eight acres.

Along with the Fountains and Conservatory, another prime attraction at the Bellagio is its art gallery.

The Bellagio Gallery of Fine Art, which costs $18 per person to enter, was conceived by Wynn and initially consisted of the billionaire’s private art pieces in his collection. Notable artists’ artworks that have been on display in the gallery include Claude Monet, Pablo Picasso, and Vincent van Gogh.

The Bellagio Gallery’s current exhibition is “Caldonia: Concert and Film Posters from the Ralph DeLuca Collection.”