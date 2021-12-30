Beau Rivage Casino Gambler Wins $642K Wheel of Fortune Jackpot on 25-Cent Wager

Posted on: December 30, 2021, 10:28h.

Last updated on: December 30, 2021, 10:45h.

The Beau Rivage Resort & Casino in Biloxi, Ms., was the site of a lucky 25-cent wager that won more than $642,000 just days before the Christmas holiday.

MGM Resorts’ Beau Rivage Resort & Casino stands tall overlooking the Gulf of Mexico. A lucky player at the casino recently won $642,000 on a Wheel of Fortune slot machine. (Image: MGM Resorts/Casino.org)

‘Tis the season of giving, and a Wheel of Fortune progressive slot machine at the MGM Resorts casino did just that on the morning of December 21. A visitor from Georgia who wished to remain anonymous won $642,012.23 on just a quarter bet.

The player says they had only recently begun gambling. After just seven short minutes betting only 25 cents playing the Wheel of Fortune terminal, the individual hit the jackpot.

🚨 JACKPOT! 🚨 This lucky guest hit a $642,012.23 jackpot on our 25 cent Wheel of Fortune slot machine… Congratulations!!! 💵 👏 pic.twitter.com/C9E6fCbZAM — Beau Rivage Casino (@BeauBiloxi) December 21, 2021

Wheel Living Up to Its Name

Wheel of Fortune-branded slot machines are manufactured by IGT. One of the more popular titles in casinos across the country, the IGT products are known for delivering the most fortunate gamblers life-changing wins.

IGT debuted Wheel of Fortune slots in 1996. The company says that over the past 25 years, the game has made more millionaires than any other slot title.

Wheel of Fortune slots have minted over 1,100 millionaires and awarded over $3.3 billion in jackpots since its launch in 1996,” an IGT statement to Casino.org detailed.

December 2021 has been especially kind to Wheel players.

Along with the Beau Rivage lucky gambler, a patron at Graton Resort & Casino in Rohnert Park, Ca., won a $181,000 Wheel of Fortune jackpot on December 10. And on Monday, a North Carolina man gambling at Sam’s Town in southeast Las Vegas won $97,302 on a Wheel progressive.

IGT said November was also extra kind, as Wheel progressives paid out $1 million or more four times. Three of the wins were hit at Las Vegas casinos — Wynn, Circa, and Main Street Station. The fourth was won at a casino in Ontario, Canada.

One of the largest Wheel of Fortune jackpots in 2021 was delivered at The Venetian on the Las Vegas Strip. An Arizona man visiting Las Vegas in April won $2.9 million on a $5 Wheel bet.

Those on vacation at a casino this week still have plenty of chances to strike it rich. Wheel’s Jackpot Paradise progressive game currently has a jackpot of more than $1.7 million. The game can be found throughout Nevada.

Gulf Coast Rebound

Mississippi casinos have recovered quickly from COVID-19. Pent-up demand has been credited for bringing back visitors to the riverboats.

Through November, Gulf Coast casinos have reported gross gaming revenue of $1.47 billion. At this time last year, gambling income was at $1.08 billion.

We’ve had a great year. Just look at the revenues,” Larry Gregory, executive director of the Mississippi Hospitality and Gaming Association, recently told the Biloxi Sun Herald.

Gregory explained his belief that visitors are aware that casinos are some of the safest indoor public places amid a pandemic. That’s predominantly because of commercial casinos’ vast air filtration systems.

“I think they just had faith in our business that they would be safe,” Gregory said of the quick return of visitors.