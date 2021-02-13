Gila River Indian Community Announces Major Expansion Project at Wild Horse Pass

Posted on: February 13, 2021, 12:03h.

Last updated on: February 12, 2021, 03:14h.

The Gila River Indian Community has announced plans to greatly expand the Wild Horse Pass casino resort’s footprint south of Phoenix.

Big things are coming to the surrounding areas of Gila River’s Wild Horse Pass casino and hotel (pictured). The Native American-owned property south of Phoenix has announced a major expansion. (Image: Delta Construction)

A project that the tribal group says will take more than a decade, the Gila River Indian Community reveals that it has partnered with Sunbelt Holdings of Scottsdale to develop 3,300 acres of land surrounding the casino. The tribe’s Wild Horse Development Authority says the large expansion will include new hotels, outdoor recreation and parks, restaurants, retail shopping, office space, and sports and entertainment facilities.

The additions will be constructed around the Gila River Hotels & Casinos Wild Horse Pass. The casino is located just off Interstate 10 and Loop 202 southeast of Phoenix.

The new development plan will create exceptional entertainment and lifestyle experiences, new jobs for community members, and will evolve our culture and legacy,” said Wild Horse Pass Development Authority General Manager David White.

The tribe did not reveal what sort of overall investment will be needed to create all the elements of the expansion. In addition to its Wild Horse Pass casino, the Gila River Indian Community owns and operates the nearby Vee Quiva and Lone Butte casinos.

South Phoenix Multifaceted Destination

Gila River’s Wild Horse casino resort is already a large venue with numerous activities and amenities. The casino offers 900 slot machines, 20 table games, and a poker room.

Along with the casino’s own 242-room hotel, the complex features the Sheraton Grand at Wild Horse Pass. The luxury resort, owned by the Gila River Indians, was designed as an authentic representation of the tribe’s heritage and culture.

The Sheraton Grand is additionally home to the Whirlwind Golf Club, Aji Spa, Rawhide Western Town & Event Center, Phoenix Premium Outlets, KOLI Equestrian Center, Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park, and the Bondurant High Performance Driving School. The resort features numerous water features, including four pools, waterfalls, 111-foot waterslide, and 2.5-mile river that surrounds the resort.

Pro Sports Stadium

One of the expansion’s primary attributes is an outdoor stadium that will seat up to 10,000 people. The venue is set to become the new home and training complex of the Phoenix Rising Football Club, a franchise that competes in the United Soccer League. The organization is a Division II Professional League sanctioned by the United States Soccer Federation.

Construction on the soccer venue has been underway for months. Mark Gardo, a spokesperson for the Wild Horse Development Authority, says the stadium alone is costing “in excess of several million dollars.”

The facility will offer fans plenty of parking, improved VIP experiences, and family-friendly attractions.

We always like to listen, observe, and understand where there may be some pain points for our fans and the club,” said Rising General Manager Bobby Dulle. “I think there is something here for everyone, and we are excited to get it up and going, and hopefully this new stadium will make everyone proud.”

The Phoenix Rising expect to begin their 2021 season inside the stadium in May. The venue has not yet been officially named.