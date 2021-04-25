Arizona Casino Parking Garage Murder Arrest, Suspect Tasered By Cops

Posted on: April 25, 2021, 01:36h.

Last updated on: April 25, 2021, 01:36h.

A recent fatal shooting at Arizona’s Wild Horse Pass Casino led to charges against Jonathan Lorenz of Queen Creek, Ariz. The 37-year-old was arrested for first-degree murder and aggravated assault late last week, according to KOLD, a local TV station.

Jonathan Lorenz of Queen Creek, Ariz. shown here in a mug shot. He was arrested for first degree-murder in connection with the death of a man in a tribal casino parking garage. (Image: Maricopa County Sheriff)

He allegedly fired shots at his ex-girlfriend and a man whom she was apparently dating while at the Gila River Hotels & Casinos – Wild Horse Pass parking garage in Chandler on April 15.

The man, identified as Philip Bachelder, 52, died shortly after getting shot, according to Azfamily.com, a regional news site.

Lorenz Hides in Pickup Truck

The incident began as Lorenz hid in the bed of a pickup truck parked on the third floor of the tribal casino garage, Azfamily.com said.

He waited for his ex-girlfriend and Bachelder. When the couple walked near the truck, Lorenz jumped out of the bed and began allegedly firing shots at them. Bachelder was wounded.

Lorenz then ran after the ex-girlfriend. He allegedly tried to shoot her, too. But she outran him.

A brief time later, police officers arrived. Gila River officers and Lorenz exchanged gunfire.

Lorenz ran away from the officers. He stumbled. He fell onto the garage floor.

Then, a police officer zapped him with a taser, Azfamily.com said. He was apprehended.

Lorenz was taken to a local hospital in Phoenix. After treatment for an unspecified ailment, he was booked into nearby Maricopa County Jail.

Bachelder died on the garage’s third floor. Neither the woman nor the officers were injured during the incident.

At one point in the confrontation with the woman, Lorenz’s handgun possibly jammed, reports said.

During the investigation, the casino’s parking garage was closed to the public. However, the casino remained open.

Two Ended Dating

Azfamily.com reported Lorenz and the woman recently ended a relationship. Apparently in retaliation, Lorenz allegedly damaged her car. In revenge, she took his pickup truck, Azfamily.com said.

That was the same truck that was later at the casino garage. He had tracked the pickup to the casino garage through an app on his cell phone.

All three people involved in the incident are not part of the Gila River Indian Community which operates the casino. The tribe’s reservation is located in Arizona on about 583 square miles. The casino is about 22 miles southeast of Phoenix.

The fatal shooting is one of the latest violent incidents in numerous casino garages or parking lots nationwide.