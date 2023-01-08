California’s Sky River Casino Lot Is Site of Brother Allegedly Stabbing Brother

Posted on: January 8, 2023, 01:54h.

Last updated on: January 8, 2023, 06:11h.

A man was arrested on Thursday night after he repeatedly slashed his 50-year-old brother outside of California’s Sky River Casino, authorities said. The injuries are not life-threatening.

California’s Sky River Casino, pictured above. The casino was the site of a stabbing. The victim’s brother was arrested. (Image: Sky River Casino)

Mahendra Singh, 51, of Sacramento, Calif., and his unnamed brother got into a dispute while in a car at the Elk Grove gaming property, police said.

As tensions escalated, Singh allegedly stabbed his sibling at about 11:20 p.m. The victim left the car and was able to walk to the casino entrance. He began yelling for help.

Security guards and police officers went over to assist him. Local police and casino security guards gave him initial emergency treatment. EMTs arrived and the victim was taken for medical attention at a local hospital. He is expected to survive, the Elk Grove Police Department said in a Facebook post.

Singh was located by officers near the car and detained, police said. He also received treatment at a hospital for a cut on his face.

Singh later was arrested for attempted murder, according to online jail records. He was booked at 6:10 a.m. on Friday and was being held without bail this weekend at the Sacramento County Jail.

Singh is scheduled to appear in local court on Tuesday, jail records said.

The brothers drove to the tribal gaming property together. They spent about two hours in the car. The duo never entered the casino.

The stabbing took place after the younger brother started to drive the car about the parking lot. It was unclear what the argument was over.

Singh’s brother allegedly threatened Singh during the argument, police said. Then, the slashing occurred.

The casino’s parking lot has security cameras, the Elk Grove Citizen, a local newspaper reported. It is unclear if the stabbing and dispute were captured on video.

Security guards at the casino routinely are assisted by troopers assigned to the California Highway Patrol and police officers at nearby local departments.

Casino Recently Opened

Sky River Casino opened on August 15. It is located about 15 miles south of downtown Sacramento.

The $500 million gaming property was developed and built for the Wilton Rancheria Tribe by Boyd Gaming.

Boyd will operate the 300,000-sqaure foot casino for seven years. The casino is situated on a 36-acre parcel.

Washington State Knifings

In an unrelated incident on December 12, bloody stabbings at a La Center, Washington State casino left four victims injured, according to Oregon Live, a regional news site.

Scott R. Harmier, 41, of Vancouver, Wash., slashed the people at the Last Frontier Casino, and then led police on a high-speed chase, the Clark County (Washington) Sheriff’s Office said.

Speeds during the chase at times exceeded 100 miles per hours.

After he was apprehended, Harmier was arrested on four counts of first-degree assault and a single count of attempting to elude police, the Associated Press reported.

Harmier appeared in Clark County Superior Court last month. His bail was set at $1.5 million. He remained in custody as of Sunday.

All four of the victims were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

None of the injuries appeared to be life-threatening. But one of the victims was stabbed five times, authorities said.

The slashings appeared to be unprovoked. Authorities did not release a motive.