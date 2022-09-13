Amazon Prime Taps DraftKings as ‘Thursday Night Football’ Partner

Posted on: September 13, 2022, 10:45h.

Last updated on: September 13, 2022, 11:00h.

Amazon Prime is paying the NFL $13 billion to be the exclusive home of Thursday Night Football for the next 11 years.

DraftKings will sponsor the pregame coverage of “Thursday Night Football” this season on Amazon Prime. The sportsbook will also provide odds and special betting lines for the weekly primetime contest. (Image: Casino.org)

DraftKings announced today that it has partnered with Amazon to become an official sponsor of Thursday Night Football on Prime Video. The pact recognizes the sportsbook and iGaming operator as the exclusive pregame show sponsor. DraftKings will provide pre- and in-game odds for the weekly kickoff games.

The NFL season is the most active time of year for our customers, so collaborating with one of the world’s leading technology brands in order to offer engaging content to viewers of ‘TNF on Prime Video’ is a tremendous opportunity for DraftKings,” explained Stephanie Sherman, DraftKings’ chief marketing officer.

Along with integrating DraftKings’ odds to its “TNF” production, Amazon and the sportsbook will collaborate on special betting offerings, such as same-game parlays.

Amazon Sports Betting Entry

Danielle Carney, head of NFL sales for Amazon, says the DraftKings partnership is part of an effort to bring more sports fans to Amazon and keep them engaged upon arrival.

“DraftKings content will contribute to lively pregame discussions, fan engagement, and, perhaps, some bold predictions from our on-air talent,” Carney said.

Amazon’s Thursday Night Football play-by-play will be called by Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit. Kaylee Hartung is handling the sideline reporting.

Amazon’s alignment with DraftKings is another major development from the tech giant, as it continues venturing into the sports betting business.

In February, Amazon Web Services partnered with Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment (MLSE) in Canada to lend its cloud, artificial intelligence, and machine learning to support the company’s professional sports franchises and sports betting business.

Though not directly related to gambling, Amazon Web Services also works with Formula 1 teams to help them redesign and improve their cars. It also aids the NFL to help teams better train and condition players, and the NHL to boost develop statistical insights.

How to Watch ‘TNF’

Last Thursday’s kickoff of the NFL 2022-23 season between the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams was not part of the Amazon Thursday Night Football package. NBC instead had the broadcast rights to the 2022 Kickoff Game in which the Bills won, 31-10.

This Thursday marks the first streaming debut of “TNF” on Amazon Prime Video. Since Amazon Prime is a paid subscription service, the NFL is requiring that Amazon make the Thursday game available for free on local broadcast stations in local markets of the teams playing.

Amazon also has a deal in place with DirecTV that will allow bars and restaurants to air the Thursday games. For everyone else, an Amazon Prime subscription is needed to watch the 15 scheduled Thursday games this season.

Amazon says it has more than 200 million active Prime memberships around the world in 19 countries. Amazon Prime in the US costs $139 a year. Prime Video-only is available for $8.99 a month — or $108 a year.

Amazon’s “TNF” debut features the Los Angeles Chargers playing at the Kansas City Chiefs. DraftKings has the Chiefs favored by 3.5 points, and the over/under at 54.5 points.