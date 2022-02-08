Alvin Kamara Attacked Man at Cromwell Club, According to Las Vegas Police Report

New Orleans Saints star running back Alvin Kamara attacked a man while leaving a nightclub at The Cromwell on the Las Vegas Strip early Saturday morning. That’s according to police records that became available on Monday.

An interior shot of Drai’s After Dark, a late-night club at the Cromwell on the Las Vegas Strip. Authorities allege New Orleans Saints star Alvin Kamara punched a man repeatedly early Saturday morning. That led to his arrest on felony battery charges on Sunday. (Image: Drai’s)

In town for Sunday’s NFL Pro Bowl, Kamara was arrested on a felony battery charge after the exhibition game at Allegiant Stadium. A Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department detective questioned him immediately after the contest.

On Saturday evening, a detective interviewed the alleged victim, identified as Darnell Greene, at Sunrise Hospital. According to the report, Greene indicated “he was still shaken up and in pain” from the encounter that happened around 6:30 am PT Saturday at Drai’s After Hours, a club at the Caesars Entertainment adults-only property.

Greene said he struck up a conversation with someone in a large group at the elevator he waited to enter. However, before he could get inside the elevator, someone – eventually identified as Kamara – put his hand on Greene’s chest to keep him from entering. Greene moved Kamara’s hand off his chest, but he was pushed back, causing him to stumble.

After he fell, Greene said he remembered being kicked and hit by several individuals before eventually losing consciousness.

Greene sustained an orbital fracture on his right eye and was told there’s a chance he may need surgery,” the police record stated. “His eye was swollen so much that he can’t open his right eye.”

The type of injury Greene suffered can cause double vision and hinder his balance, the report states.

Video Contradicts Kamara’s Claims

Kamara told investigators that Greene said one of his friends was ugly and then threatened him as well. After that, a fight broke out, and Kamara said he punched Greene “thinking the guy was running” from the group. The Saints running back said he chased Greene because he did something to his friends.

The report refutes Kamara’s side of the story.

The video disputes this, showing that Greene was not running away but had just in fact been punched by Kamara’s associate and then Kamara immediately attacked him,” it stated.

Kamara posted the $5,000 bond and was released from Clark County jail, LVMPD officials told Casino.org on Monday.

Initially scheduled for Monday, his hearing has been pushed back to March.

Battery is considered a misdemeanor in Nevada. However, authorities charged Kamara with battery resulting in substantial bodily harm, which is considered a class C felony. That means Kamara could face up to five years in prison on a conviction.

Report: Police ID’ed Kamara as Suspect Before Game

According to a report from the Nevada Current, authorities knew Kamara was a suspect in the case before the Pro Bowl started.

Sheriff Joe Lombardo did not respond to the Current’s questions about why Kamara was allowed to play in the contest.

The NFL told CNN that it was aware of the incident but declined to comment further.

A message to the New Orleans Saints was not immediately returned on Monday afternoon.

Considered one of the best all-purpose backs in the NFL, Kamara has made the Pro Bowl in all five years he’s been in the league. He appeared in only 13 games this season. Yet, he ran for 898 yards and caught 47 passes for 439 yards.