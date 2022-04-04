Aerosmith Relaunches Las Vegas Residency on June 17 at Park MGM

Posted on: April 4, 2022, 01:24h.

Last updated on: April 4, 2022, 01:56h.

Grammy-winning rockers Aerosmith are back in the saddle again for a Vegas residency that begins at Dolby Live at Park MGM on June 17, 2022. The stand is for three multiple-night runs, set to conclude on Dec. 11, 2022.

Steven Tyler and Joe Perry share a mic during a performance above. The duo will take the stage in Vegas in June with their newest residency. (Image: Park MGM)

The Aerosmith: Deuces Are Wild show will see the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees perform a total of 24 shows in June, July, September, October, November, and December. Tickets went on sale on March 31.

Deuces Are Wild, which takes its title from a 1994 Aerosmith song, first opened at Park MGM in 2019. It has become a part of the celebrations for the 50th anniversary of the band’s debut album in 2023.

The shows will feature a 90-minute live performance accompanied by unreleased audio and never-before-seen visuals from Aerosmith’s archives. The multimedia will display via a 12-screen media presentation produced by Oscar and Emmy-winning global visual effects studio Pixomondo.

New Tech, New Experience

The Aerosmith performances will be the first live concert experience presented in Dolby Atmos® at Dolby Live,” according to a news release.

“The sound is just so good in the [Park Theater]; it’s a whole ‘nother level, tone-wise,” Guitarist Joe Perry said. Perry also plays in the Hollywood Vampires supergroup with Johnny Depp and Alice Cooper, and reworked his guitar setup for the residency.

The only rust at Dolby Live is going to be on our van in the lobby! We are locked, cocked, and loaded!” Steven Tyler said in a statement.

The special VIP ticket package for Aerosmith allows fans to be seated at the onstage bar during the band’s performance. Regular tickets for the shows start at $75.

In announcing the Park MGM residency, Aerosmith adds its name to a long list of lineups who secured residencies as Covid-19 numbers waned in America, including Katy Perry, Silk Sonic, and Cheap Trick.

Aerosmith Back at It

In April, Aerosmith plans to release their next album, 1971: The Road Starts Hear. The album is an LP of demo recordings.

Aerosmith also recently sold its recorded music catalog to Universal Music Group (UMG). The deal goes into effect this year and includes future music releases, merchandise, and audio-visual content.

In the midst of the Aerosmith: Deuces Are Wild residency, the band will play its rescheduled 50th Anniversary Fenway show on Sept. 8, 2022.

Aerosmith: Deuces Are Wild show dates