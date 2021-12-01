Adele Caesars Palace Residency ‘Big Win’ for Las Vegas Strip Casino Giant

Adele and Caesars Entertainment this week delivered the biggest entertainment news out of Las Vegas in recent memory by announcing a Strip residency for the British megastar.

Caesars Entertainment released this advertising poster for Adele’s forthcoming residency show at Caesars Palace. The concerts begin next month in early 2022. (Image: Caesars Entertainment)

Casino.org’s very own Scott Roeben in early October was first to report on the Adele Las Vegas residency rumors. Caesars and the artist who has sold more than 120 million album sales during her legendary career confirmed the rumblings yesterday.

“Weekends with Adele” will bring the icon to the Caesars Palace Colosseum stage each weekend beginning in January and running through Saturday, April 16, 2022. The Strip residency comes on the heels of Adele releasing her fourth studio album, which debuted at #1 on album charts in 30 countries.

Ticketmaster will begin offering tickets to its “Verified Fans” at 10:00 am PT next Tuesday, December 7. The ticket giant warns that there might not be a public sale should all of the Colosseum seats be sold to verified accounts.

“We expect the demand for tickets to see Adele to be overwhelming,” Ticketmaster cautioned.

Major Win

There are only a handful of states that do not have some form of casino gambling. And that has led to Las Vegas today being as much about culinary, sports, and entertainment experiences as it is slot machines and table games.

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA), which hires third parties to conduct in-depth research regarding who is visiting and why, says the majority of guests come to Las Vegas for vacation and pleasure. Only 14 percent said their primary reason for visiting was to gamble in the agency’s 2019 Las Vegas Visitor Profile.

Among those who spent money on shows, the average visitor paid $111 in 2019 on such entertainment. That number has been on the decline in recent years, the average spend on entertainment more than $142 in 2016.

Roeben says Caesars landing Adele, in what is most likely the costliest residency in Las Vegas history, demonstrates the casino giant’s commitment to keeping guests entertained with the world’s biggest acts.

Adele’s residency is a big win for Caesars Entertainment, mainly because it shows the casino giant is still serious about entertainment following the closure of a number of live entertainment venues at Caesars Entertainment casinos in Las Vegas,” Roeben explained.

Celine Still Queen

Celine Dion remains the undisputed queen of Las Vegas residencies. She holds the top two spots on the Strip’s all-time list of highest-grossing shows.

Billboard says Dion’s “A New Day… ” residency, which ran from 2003 through 2007, sold $385.1 million worth of tickets during the run. Her next show, “Celine,” which ran from 2011 through 2019, is Vegas’ second highest-grossing show at $245.5 million.

Even if the average ticket for Adele’s 24-show Caesars Palace residency goes for $150, and each show at the 4,300-seat Colosseum sells out, total revenue would be in the neighborhood of $20.6 million.