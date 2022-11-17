7 Most Unique Las Vegas Airbnbs

Posted on: November 16, 2022, 07:51h.

Last updated on: November 16, 2022, 07:53h.

With the most famous block of hotel rooms in the world, Las Vegas runs the gamut of places to stay: from the Four Seasons down to Motel 6. So why even consider booking an Airbnb there? Because some Las Vegas accommodations deliver what the Strip can’t. Here are our picks for the seven most unique Airbnbs currently for rent in Las Vegas.

Villa Dickens

Average night: $5,507

Villa Dickens, formerly known as the D&D Mansion, is a 13,000 square-foot villa. (Image: airbnb.com)

If having an entire resort to yourself is how you roll, this one includes a grotto, waterfalls, swim-up bars and 11 of your friends each staying in their own private room. The 13,000 square-foot property, formerly known as the D&D Mansion, includes a main house, a two-story casita and spa building. There are five kitchens – including one designed for a professional chef – 13 bathrooms, a gym (of course), a library (a what?), and a 3,000-bottle wine cellar.

Bowling Villa

Average night: $3,071

In this high-end villa, the “bnb” stands for “bowling and bowling.” (Image: airbnb.com)

If your villa isn’t complete without your own alley to bowl turkeys on while reciting lines from “The Big Lebowski,” this 11-bedroom number has two bowling alleys, as well as indoor and outdoor basketball courts, a pool (heated for an extra charge), and two spas.

Palms Place Penthouse

Average night: $1,450

This Palms Place penthouse delivers unparalleled views of the Strip from a dangling jacuzzi. (Image: airbnb.com)

When you want your own private jacuzzi on a balcony dangling 500 feet in the air, your own movie room, and two entirely other jacuzzis in the same 3,300 square foot penthouse, then the Excalibur probably can’t help you.

Creative Oasis

Average night: $1,571

This Airbnb rental includes its own music studio with instruments included. (Image: airbnb.com)

How many times have you found yourself in a vintage 1950’s four-bedroom in historic downtown Las Vegas with its own pool, art gallery, bar, multiple fire pits and a balancing garden, that seems perfectly great until you realize … Damn, there’s no recording studio! The Creative Oasis solves that problem once and for all, with a studio stocked with instruments.

Vdara Corner Penthouse

Average night: $756

This Vdara corner penthouse is not available for booking through the hotel. (Image: airbnb.com)

One of the “secret suites” at Vdara that can’t be booked directly through the hotel, this 3-bedroom corner penthouse puts you right above the Bellagio fountains and comes with a full kitchen and access to the Vdara pool.

Peacock Tiny House

Average night: $128

There is no need for a “do not disturb” sign at this Airbnb. (Image: airbnb.com)

If your ideal vacation is one away from dangling jacuzzis, recording studios, and civilization itself, the Peacock is one of two tiny houses on a working dude ranch with horseback riding, cattle drives, and occasional actual rodeo events. The rooftop patio is a stargazer’s paradise. It’s one hour south of Las Vegas in Sandy Valley Ranch, near Death Valley, Tecopa Hot Springs, and Good Springs, home of the Pioneer Saloon. Pleasant dreams!

Las Vegas Glamping

Average night: $173

Glamorous camping. Come on! Kim and Kanye did it once! (Image: airbnb.com)

If even a tiny house is too much civilization for you, Airbnb has you covered, too – with only a thin flap of fabric. Glamping Adventures offers glamorous camping on a site with outdoor mountain views and, according to the reviews, “friendly alpacas,” about 20 minutes west of the Strip. (Remember, you never want the unfriendly alpacas.)