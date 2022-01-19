30,000 Danish Gamblers Have Self-Excluded Using ROFUS

Posted on: January 19, 2022, 11:02h.

Last updated on: January 19, 2022, 11:02h.

Denmark introduced its gambling self-exclusion platform 10 years ago. As of the end of last year, over 30,000 local gamblers had taken advantage of it.

The logo of Denmark’s Spillemyndigheden. The gambling regulator has seen a steady increase in those self-excluding through its ROFUS platform. (Image: SBC News)

In 2021, while some countries were still only vaguely exploring the responsible gambling waters, Denmark was in the fast lane. It introduced Register of Voluntary Excluded Players (ROFUS, for its Danish acronym) to gamblers that year. Since then, the self-exclusion platform has consistently gained traction.

The Danish Gaming Authority, Spillemyndigheden, released its latest figures this week. The regulator shows that slightly more than 30,000 gamblers have taken advantage of the platform.

Constant Growth On ROFUS

The per-annum results aren’t provided since the inception of ROFUS. However, Spillemyndigheden indicates that 1,456 had made use of the platform in 2012, the first year it was available. Within five years, the total had increased to 12,877.

The Gaming Authority works to ensure a proper and well-regulated gaming market in Denmark, where gambling for money takes place responsibly,” asserts Spillemyndigheden.

The increase has been consistently steady, typically adding 3,000-4,000 each year. In 2020, the figure was 26,116 but reached 30,451 by the time 2021 came to a close.

ROFUS was created as a component of Denmark’s larger framework to address gambling harm prevention. Self-exclusion options can be temporary or permanent, depending on the individual. The gambler can also request a self-exclusion for 24 hours, or one, three or six months.

Success of ROFUS a Result of Steady Attention

Spillemyndigheden has attributed this increase in player exclusion to increased promotion of ROFUS, as well as referrals to the platform. Additionally, operators display the program prominently on their websites.

Young males were particularly likely to exclude themselves from the gambling market across the period. 76% of excluded persons were males, with the 20-29-year-old bracket accounting for the most. This age group was responsible for 26% of the registrations.

22% of males from 30 to 39 years old were included in the next-highest group. The number dropped through each of the subsequent age brackets, with only 1% of those 70-79 years old signing up on ROFUS. No one over the age of 79 registered.

Women from 30-39 years old accounted for 6% of the signups. This was 2% higher than the 20-29 age bracket and 1% higher than the 40-49 and 50-59 age brackets. As was the case with the men, 1% of those 70-79 years old have registered on ROFUS.

More Gambling Controls Coming

Denmark has a relatively low segment of the population considered to be in the problem gambling range. Several studies have put the figure at less than 2%.

Danish legislators want to keep it that way. One method will be through increased player protection protocols. This is possible through mandatory player cards that would act as IDs at local betting shops.

The cards would be used to verify that players are over 18 years old before placing a wager. It also helps determine if potential players have voluntarily stopped gambling or exceeded their self-imposed spending limits.