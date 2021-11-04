Denmark Sports Bettors To Be Carded Starting Next Year

Denmark’s gaming regulator, Spillemyndigheden, has been busy lately. Beginning next summer, a law will require all sports bettors to be carded every time they place a wager at a retail establishment. A playing card is not required for scratch cards or lotto coupons.

Danish flags on display in Copenhagen. Danish lawmakers and regulators are now making it more difficult to place anonymous wagers as they look to reduce potential. (Image: Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen/Reuters File Photo)

Denmark’s new ID card scheme will take effect in July 2022. It requires the use of an ID to place bets at kiosks or other physical shops.

The scheme is supported by the Social Democrat-led government and all major political parties, including the opposition Liberal Party, or the Danish People’s Party.

No ID, No Service

The goal of the new strategy is to prevent money laundering by removing anonymity and match-fixing from the sports betting process. However, it could also lead to better protection for those with gambling problems, as well as prevent underage people from being able to place wagers.

With the playing card, we do away with the opportunity to play anonymously in, among other things, football matches,” said Morten Bodskov, Denmark’s Minister for Taxation.

Much like with alcohol laws, gamblers have to be 18 years or older to place a sports bet. However, the cards will be used to track betting activity, not just to only prove the individual’s age.

Data from all the bettors and their wagers will be collected and analyzed, with any suspicious activity being reported to the authorities. Bødskov didn’t specify how the data would be collected or what systems would be used to analyze it.

Denmark’s Minister for Taxation, Morten Bødskov, asserts that the strategy also hopes to put a stop to criminals who use sports betting as a way of laundering money. He explains that all bettors must register and use the card to place their bets, no matter how small the wager.

Bødskov expressed that many Danes, particularly young men, have problems with gambling. He hopes further regulation of gaming markets will help address this.

“That is why we have agreed with a broad majority of the parliamentary parties to launch a playing card. It is a targeted bet, as this is where the problems with gambling addiction are greatest,” Bødskov said recently.

Danish Gaming Revenue on the Rise

Last month, Spillemyndigheden revealed that the gaming industry recorded revenue figures of DKK565m (US $88.2 million) for September, representing a 19.5% increase over the same period last year.

In August, the industry was worth DKK494 million (US $76.8 million). For the third quarter of the year, sports betting saw a 2.8% increase in revenue to DKK577m (US $88.2 million).