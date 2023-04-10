2023 WSOP Registration Now Open at Paris Las Vegas

In-person registration for the 54th annual World Series of Poker (WSOP) is now open at the main casino cage at Paris Las Vegas. The tournament that made championship bracelets and Texas Hold ’em famous will take place May 30 through July 18, 2023, inside both Paris Las Vegas and Horseshoe Las Vegas (formerly Bally’s), with the $10K Main Event scheduled for July 3 through 17.

WSOP 2022 Main Event champ Espen Jorstad poses with his gold bracelet at Bally’s. The poker pro took home $10M with his gold bracelet. (Image: Screenshot via PokerGo)

Online registration will open Thursday, April 13, and is strongly recommended for players who won’t be in Las Vegas until the days leading up to the tournament and who don’t enjoy waiting in long lines.

Last year’s series generated a record-breaking $347.9M total prize pool, and 8,663 players made it the second-largest WSOP Main Event in history — just 110 entrants short of the 2006 record. This year, organizers hope to shatter all previous records. They’re setting 608 tables and awarding 95 bracelets, both of which are records for a live WSOP.

The Main Event is slated to play down to a final table of nine on Friday, July 14 before the traditional rest day (Saturday, July 15). The winner will then be crowned following two days of final table action on July 16 and 17.

Main Event for Life

This year, the WSOP is so determined to set a record for participation that it’s prepared to give away a fortune. If it achieves its goal at the Main Event, it will conduct a Main Event for Life drawing that will award the winner with a $10K entry into the tournament’s Main Event for the next 30 years.

Other campaigns will draw crowds as well. GGPoker, a WSOP satellite poker partner, has 500 guaranteed seats up for grabs, with another 100 available through its ClubGG.net subscription site.

The WSOP Global Qualification Weekend (GQW) will make its debut on May 20 and 21. This includes a series of qualifiers at different poker rooms around the world, with seats at the Main Event as the prizes. Along with the seat, the WSOP is also throwing in money to cover travel and accommodations.

Among the participating locations for the GQW are several casinos across the US. In addition, King’s Casino in the Czech Republic, Club Pierre Charron in Paris, France, and others are on the list.

There are also 112 Main Event seats available through online action at WSOP.com. The first 10 will be awarded on June 25, with more offered on subsequent days.

A Sort of Homecoming

This year’s tournament will be a homecoming of sorts, if only in name. The WSOP was founded by late casino magnate Benny Binion, who invited seven of the best-known poker players at the time to duke it out at his Horseshoe Casino in 1970. The tournament was played at the downtown venue through 2003.

The property now known Binion’s Gambling Hall & Hotel was purchased by Harrah’s (now Caesars) Entertainment in 2004 along with the rights to the tournament, which it staged at the Rio from 2005 through 2021 before moving to Bally’s and Paris last year. Caesars officially renamed its Bally’s property as Horseshoe Las Vegas on March 24.

After the WSOP ends, Caesars officials said an 18-table poker room will offer tournament-style play year round.