‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ Leads Oscars Best Picture Race

Posted on: January 29, 2023, 03:05h.

Last updated on: January 29, 2023, 06:22h.

Ten films were nominated for Best Picture at the 95th Academy Awards. Everything Everywhere All at Once is the betting favorite at -200 odds to win Best Picture at the 2023 Oscars, according to DraftKings. The Banshees of Inisherin is a close second at +225 odds.

‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ stars Stephanie Hsu (left), Michelle Yeoh (center), and Ke Huy Quan (right) earned 11 nominations, including Best Picture, at the 2023 Oscars. (Image: A24)

This year’s nominees for Best Picture include a pair of mainstream sequels with Top Gun: Maverick and Avatar: The Way of the Water.

Best Picture Nominee

2023 Oscars Odds

Everything Everywhere All at Once -200 The Banshees of Inisherin +225 Top Gun: Maverick +1000 The Fablemans +1100 Tár +3500 All Quiet on the Western Front +3500 Women Talking +6500 Avatar: The Way of Water +8000 Triangle of Sadness +10000 Elvis +10000

Top Gun: Maverick was the highest-grossing theatrical release in 2022 at nearly $720 million. It’s also the third-highest favorite on the 2023 Oscars betting board at +1000 odds to win Best Picture. Meanwhile, Avatar: The Way of Water banked nearly $2.2 billion worldwide, and it’s a Best Picture long shot at +8000 odds.

Everything Everywhere All at Once (-200)

Directed by: Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert

Produced by: Anthony Russo, Joe Russo

Everything Everywhere All at Once is a multi-genre film that blends surrealism, comedy, martial arts, and science fiction. Michelle Yeoh plays a Chinese immigrant and small business owner from California who is in the middle of an IRS audit. She discovers special powers that allow her to link up with different versions of herself in parallel universes, and she’s tasked with saving the multiverse from a powerful malevolent entity. Everything Everywhere All at Once earned 11 different nominations at the 2023 Oscars including Best Picture, where it’s the consensus favorite to win at -200 odds.

The Banshees of Inisherin (+225)

Directed by: Martin McDonagh

Produced by: Graham Broadbent, Peter Czernin, and Martin McDonagh

The Banshees of Inisherin is dark comedy written and directed by Martin McDonagh. Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson both appeared in McDonagh’s first film In Bruges, and the dynamic duo are reunited in The Banshees of Inisherin. Farrell and Gleeson are feuding neighbors on a remote island off the coast of Ireland during the Irish civil war in 1923. The Banshees of Inisherin earned nine nominations at the 2023 Oscars, and it’s the second favorite on the board to Best Picture at +225 odds.

Top Gun: Maverick (+1000)

Directed by: Joseph Kosinski

Produced by: Tom Cruise, Christopher McQuarrie, Jerry Bruckheimer

Top Gun: Maverick, the long-awaited sequel to Top Gun (1986), is a box office smash hit by Paramount. It’s drenched in 80s nostalgia, and Tom Cruise stars as a rebellious fighter pilot known by call sign Maverick. Val Kilmer returns as Iceman with a stunning cameo. You do not see too many mainstream films compete for Best Picture at the Oscars, but Top Gun: Maverick is holding steady at +1000 odds.

The Fablemans (+1100)

Directed by: Steven Spielberg

Produced by: Kristie Macosko Krieger, Steven Spielberg

Steven Spielberg earned a nomination for Best Picture with his own personal coming-of-age story about his love of filmmaking in The Fablemans. The semi-autobiographical film weaves the tale of young Sammy Fableman (played by Gabriel LaBelle) who finds solace in films and making his own films to survive a rocky adolescence and dysfunctional family. The Fabelmans earned seven nods at the 2023 Oscars, including Best Picture, where it’s +1100 odds to win.

Tár (+3500)

Directed by: Todd Field

Produced by: Todd Field, Alexandra Milchan, and Scott Lambert

Cate Blanchett gives a stunning performance in Tár as Lydia Tár, a famous orchestra conductor trying to navigate a scandal at the peak of her career. Tár is pure fiction, but the backstory is so convincing many viewers thought Blanchett portrayed a real-life maestro. Tár is a popular long shot at +3500 odds to win Best Picture at the 2023 Oscars.

All Quiet on the Western Front (+3500)

Directed by: Edward Berger

Produced by: Malte Grunert

All Quiet on the Western Front is a German-made film adaption of the best-selling anti-war novel penned by Erich Maria Remarque in 1928. Felix Kammerer stars as the protagonist Paul, an idealistic young student who is swayed by propaganda from Kaiser Wilhelm II to fight for Germany in World War I. Aside from 1917, World War I films are not as popular as World War II films. It’s even more rare to see a WWI film from the German point of view. All Quiet on the Western Front is currently available to view on Netflix, and it’s a long shot at +3500 odds to win Best Picture.

Women Talking (+6500)

Directed by: Sarah Polley

Produced by: Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, and Frances McDormand

Sarah Polley, a Canadian-born actress most known for her acting roles in films in the late 1990s (The Sweet Hereafter, Go), directed Women Talking. Polley also penned the screenplay, which was adapted from Miriam Toews’2018 novel that’s also titled Women Talking. The film centers around the cover-up and systemic sexual abuse of women in a Mennonite community in Bolivia. The ensemble cast includes Frances McDormand, Rooney Mara, Claire Foy, and Jessie Buckley.

Avatar: The Way of Water (+8000)

Directed by: James Cameron

Produced by: Jon Landau and James Cameron

James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water is the long-awaited sequel to the 2009 film Avatar. This sci-fi fantasy sequel is heavy on the special effects and computer graphics, which is why it’s best viewed in theaters for an immersive experience. Avatar: The Way of Water is a massive commercial success and grossed over $2 billion globally since its release in early December. Yet, the Avatar sequel is a betting long shot to win Best Picture at +8000 odds.

Triangle of Sadness (+10000)

Directed by: Ruben Östlund

Produced by: Erik Hemmendorff and Philippe Bober

Swedish filmmaker Ruben Östlund directed his first English-speaking film with Triangle of Sadness, which is a dark comedy and psychological thriller set on a luxury yacht. Östlund’s film is an indictment on class warfare, capitalism, and influencer pop culture. Harris Dickinson and Charlbi Dean give hilarious performances as a celebrity power couple. Woody Harrelson nearly steals the show as the alcoholic yacht captain. Triangle of Sadness is another long shot on the board at +10000 odds to win Best Picture.

Elvis (+10000)

Directed by: Baz Luhrmann

Produced by: Catherine Martin, Gail Berman, Baz Luhrmann

Baz Luhrmann brings the rise and fall of Elvis Presley to the big screen in Elvis. The complicated story is told through the perspective of Elvis’ unscrupulous manager, Colonel Tom Parker. Austin Butler earned a Best Actor nomination for his portrayal of Elvis, and Tom Hanks gives a stunning performance as Colonel Parker. Like all of Luhrmann’s films, Elvis is a visual extravaganza. Elvis is one of the two moon shots on the board at +10000 odds to win Best Picture.