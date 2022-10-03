Rhianna Bets at the Super Bowl Include Multiple Options

Posted on: October 3, 2022, 06:21h.

Last updated on: October 3, 2022, 06:31h.

As soon as the Super Bowl LVII teams are set, odds will be offered by some sportsbooks that have nothing to do with the football game. Super Bowl halftime novelty prop bets grow in popularity every year, in step with the popularity of sports betting and the fun people have betting on all aspects of the game, including the coin toss, the length of the national anthem and the color of the Gatorade dumped on the winning coach.

According to FanDuel, more than 1,000 different prop bets are offered on the internet alone prior to every Super Bowl. Among the most popular are bets on the Super Bowl halftime show. A limited number of sportsbooks in a limited number of states are expected to offer odds on the coming Super Bowl’s halftime show star, Rhianna. These may include the first song she performs, the color of her outfit, and her possible guest performers.

Rhianna performs at the Coachella festival in 2016. Her 2023 Super Bowl set will be the subject of several novelty prop bets in a limited number of states. (Image: Billboard)

Last Friday, Kanye West dropped what was believed to be a hint when he posted to Instagram a Daily Mail article about 50 possible guests who may join the singer on the field.

Other possible Rhianna-related bets include the number of songs she’ll sing, her total number of wardrobe changes and whether she will have a wardrobe malfunction a la Janet Jackson at Super Bowl XXXVIII.

Rhianna Defied Odds Herself

As the Super Bowl halftime performer, Rhianna herself was an underdog in the days leading up to the announcement of her NFL booking on Sept. 25. Bookmakers set her odds at +1000, significantly behind Taylor Swift, who led all candidates with +125. This was largely because of Pepsi pulling out of its longstanding partnership with the NFL – Swift stumps for Coca-Cola – and because Rhianna had already turned down an offer to play the 2019 show. That protest move was done in order to show solidarity with Colin Kaepernick, the first NFL player to take a knee in protest against police brutality in 2016.

How to Bet on Rhianna

That’s difficult to say. Millions of Americans now live in a state where they can legally place a prop bet on the Super Bowl. However, many state regulators don’t want to accidentally expose themselves to markets that may be predetermined. (For example, last year’s national anthem rehearsal was recorded and posted online, giving betters the exact time for the ”Star-Spangled Banner.”) So which novelty lines will be approved by regulators will vary from state to state.

It’s a good bet that New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Illinois, Tennessee, and West Virginia will allow the most novelty Super Bowl prop bets at their regulated sportsbooks. That’s while the offshore sites will feature nearly every bet you can think of.