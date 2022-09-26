2022 NFL MVP: Lamar Jackson Odds Boost After Torrid Start

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson leads the NFL with 10 passing touchdowns, and he’s the league’s fourth-best rusher, which is why his recent Most Valuable Player odds improved to +700.

Lamar Jackson from the Baltimore Ravens evades defenders in a victory against the New England Patriots in Week 4. Jackson's offensive surge coincides with his MVP odds jump.

With stellar stats through the first three weeks of the season, Jackson is currently third on DraftKings’ NFL MVP prop betting board. Josh Allen, the preseason consensus MVP favorite from the Buffalo Bills, is +300 odds to win the MVP. Jalen Hurts, the quarterback from the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles is second on the board at +600 odds.

2022 NFL MVP ODDS Josh Allen +300

Jalen Hurts +600

Lamar Jackson +700

Patrick Mahomes +700

Tua Tagovailoa +1400

Justin Herbert +1400

Aaron Rodgers +2500

Matthew Stafford +2800

Tom Brady +3000 ** Odds via DraftKings

Jackson and Patrick Mahomes from the Kansas City Chiefs are both +700 odds to win another NFL MVP award. Mahomes won the MVP in the 2018 season, while Jackson earned MVP honors in 2019. In the preseason, Jackson was +1200 odds to win the MVP.

Reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers won prestigious award in back-to-back season. Rodgers is +2500 odds to win the MVP in three-consecutive seasons.

Lamar Jackson has more TD this season than the Eagles

Lamar Jackson: Seeking the Bag, 2nd MVP

Jackson wanted to sign a contract extension in the off-season. But his agent was unable to work out a deal before the start of the season. Jackson has let his performance on the field do all the talking. After his sensational start, the Ravens would be foolish not to reward him with a lucrative extension.

Jackson is picking apart defenses in the air, and gashing them on the ground. With 243 rushing yards, Jackson is tied with Christian McCaffrey as the fourth-best rusher in the league. Only Nick Chubb (341 yards), Cordarrelle Patterson (302), and Jonathan Taylor (286) have rushed for more yards.

Jackson put up these strong numbers in only half as many rushes as the elite running backs this season. Chubb (62 carries) and Taylor (61) lead the league in attempts. Jackson rushed only 26 times and leads the league with 9.3 yards per carry. Jackson rushed for two touchdowns, and only five other players score more rushing touchdowns.

Through Week 3, Jackson completed 56-for-88 passes for 749 yards and only two interceptions. Jackson tossed 10 touchdowns this season, including three each in the first two games and four in Week 3.

On Sunday, Jackson led the Ravens to a road win against the Patriots, and improved to 2-1 on the season. Jackson outdueled Mac Jones and accounted for five touchdowns in the victory, including four touchdown passes and another rushing score. He scampered for 107 yards on just 11 carries.

A humble Jackson was happy to get a win after last week’s 42-38 implosion against the Miami Dolphins.

I feel like we build more off adversity, and we play better off adversity,” Jackson told The Athletic. “We’ve just got to keep going, though, because we have a long season ahead of us.”

Jackson set an NFL record in Week 3 as the first player to throw three touchdowns and rush for 100-plus yards in consecutive games.

On Deck: Bills, Bengals, Giants, Browns, Bucs

Jackson can continue to boost his MVP odds by steering the Ravens through their toughest stretch of the season against the league’s elite quarterbacks including Allen, Tom Brady, and Joe Burrow.

The Ravens have a difficult six-game span leading up to a bye in Week 10, including two AFC North foes. In Week 5, the Ravens host the Cincinnati Bengals. In Week 7, they host the Cleveland Browns. The Ravens and the Browns are tied for first place in the AFC North with a 2-1 record. The AFC North is also known as the “Smashmouth Division” because of hyper-physical games during these divisional battles.

Next week will be a huge challenge, but fans cannot wait to watch Jackson and Allen joust in Week 4. The Buffalo Bills visit Baltimore, and the Bills will try to bounce back after their disappointing loss to the Dolphins on Sunday. The Ravens are rare home dogs, getting +3.5 against the Bills.

The New York Giants started out 2-0 and seek to remain undefeated tonight against the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football. The Ravens head up to MetLife Stadium in New Jersey to take on the much-improved Giants in Week 5.

Not to get too far ahead on the schedule, but the Ravens have back-to-back non-conference road games prior to their bye week. In Week 8, the Ravens head to Tampa Bay to meet Brady and the Buccaneers. In Week 9, the Ravens head down to the Big Easy to play the New Orleans Saints in the Superdome.