Kansas City Chiefs at Baltimore Ravens Showdown Highlights NFL Week 3

Posted on: September 25, 2020, 11:31h.

Last updated on: September 25, 2020, 12:18h.

Highlighted by a pair of heavyweight showdowns in primetime, the third Sunday of the NFL season might be the best of the regular schedule.

In a battle of the last two MVPs, Lamar Jackson (pictured) and the Baltimore Ravens will host Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night. (Image: Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports)

Here’s a look at those big games and some noteworthy betting trends.

Game of the Year

On Monday Night Football, the Kansas City Chiefs will visit the Baltimore Ravens. Both teams are 2-0 and are the favorites to win this year’s Super Bowl, with the Ravens (+500) slightly ahead of the Chiefs (+550). Sportsbooks are expecting a monster handle by kickoff.

Last year, the Chiefs won the Super Bowl, while the Ravens had the best regular season record. In 2018, Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes won MVP. In 2019, Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson won MVP.

Huge game,” John Sheeran, the director of trading for FanDuel Sportsbook, told Casino.org. “Very meaningful, obviously, for the No. 1 seed, so we’re expecting to see a very intriguing game. “Defensive concerns and a lack of explosive play in the first two weeks are a worry for Kansas City. Baltimore has been super-impressive so far, running the ball by committee, and Lamar’s throwing being two main positives,” he continued.

The Ravens are 3-point favorites. According to FanDuel, 71 percent of the bets and 56 percent of the spread money are on the Chiefs. On the moneyline, 82 percent of the bets and 65 percent of the money are on Kansas City. Bettors love the over of a 55-point total that’s been creeping upward all week.

Sunday Night Showdown, Too

On Sunday night, the Green Bay Packers (2-0) will play at New Orleans versus the Saints (1-1). The Saints are 3-point favorites, even though they’re coming off a loss at Las Vegas on Monday and Green Bay’s offense is off to a historically hot start.

We think this is a great spot for the Saints,” Sheeran told Casino.org. “The Packers have looked very good in the first two weeks. But the defenses they have faced have likely flattered them. “This line looks wrong to us, as we think it should be more like New Orleans at -5.5. We’re happy to take all the money we can on Green Bay at +3. This is their acid test,” Sheeran continued.

Indeed, the money is pouring in on the Packers, with 88 percent of the bets and 84 percent of the money on the spread, and 91 percent of the bets and 68 percent of the money on the moneyline. As is the case with Chiefs-Ravens, the bettors love the over, with 88 percent of the bets and money taking the over of the 52.5 total.

Rest of the Week

The Indianapolis Colts (1-1) are 11.5-point favorites over the New York Jets (0-2), making it the biggest spread of the week. The Colts might not be great, but the Jets are awful, having lost 27-17 to Buffalo and 31-13 to San Francisco to open the season. Making matters worse, they’ll be down their two top receivers, Jamison Crowder and Breshad Perriman, because of injuries.

No one is taking the Jets,” Sheeran said. “About 75 percent of the money so far is for Indy. It’s hard to imagine the line getting any bigger. But there’s no real support for the Jets.”

Here’s the rest of the schedule, with betting trends from FanDuel.

Texans at Steelers (-4): Pittsburgh is 2-0 and Houston is 0-2, and the betting has followed suit, with 70 percent of the bets and 74 percent of the spread money on the Steelers. Moreover, 84 percent of the bets and 90 percent of the money is on the over of 45.

Rams at Bills (-1.5): In a battle of 2-0 teams, 54 percent of the bets and 40 percent of the money on the spread have been placed on the Rams.

Bears (-3) at Falcons: Even though Chicago is 2-0 and Atlanta is 0-2, 72 percent of the bets and 78 percent of the spread money have been bet on the Falcons.

Titans (-3) at Vikings: With Tennessee 2-0 and Minnesota 0-2, 87 percent of the bets and 82 percent of the spread money has been wagered on the Titans.

49ers (-3.5) at Giants: 65 percent of bets and 62 percent of the money goes for the 49ers on the spread.

Washington at Browns (-7.5): 56 percent of bets, but only 27 percent of money, for Washington on the moneyline.

Raiders at Patriots (-5.5): 61 percent of bets and 26 percent of money for Raiders on the moneyline.

Bengals at Eagles (-4.5): 84 percent of bets and 94 percent of money on the Over (47.5).

Panthers at Chargers (-6.5): 69 percent of bets and 93 percent of money for Chargers on the moneyline.

Jets vs. Colts (-11.5): 59 percent of bets and 84 percent of money for Colts on the spread.

Cowboys at Seahawks (-5): 58 percent of bets and 58 percent of money for Seahawks on the spread.

Buccaneers (-5.5) at Broncos: 85 percent of bets and 81 percent of money for Bucs on the spread.

Lions at Cardinals (-5.5): 91 percent of bets and 92 percent of money for Cardinals on the spread.