Virgin Hotels Las Vegas Thieves Allegedly Steal Three Luxury Watches, $40K

Posted on: June 16, 2021, 05:59h.

Last updated on: June 16, 2021, 05:59h.

Three suspected thieves were due in Las Vegas Justice Court today to face charges they allegedly stole $40,000 in cash, three luxury watches, and other pricey items from a guest room Friday at the Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. The stolen items and money were valued at $140,000.

From left: Prince Bracy, Asha Harrison-Graddy, and Eudeasha Thomasgray shown here in mug shots. The trio allegedly stole $40,000 in cash, luxury watches, and other items from a guest room at the Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. (Image: LVMPD)

The incident unfolded after a male guest who was staying at the Virgin room met up with a 29-year-old Las Vegas woman.

The pair went to a second hotel, the Serene Vegas Boutique Hotel, for “fun,” according to KLAS, a local TV station. The Serene is close to the Virgin Hotels property.

He gave her his room key card. That way, she could get $2,000 in his wallet that was left in the room at the Virgin location. Police did not detail what the money was to be used for.

The woman went with two accomplices to the Virgin Hotels property. They unlocked the door. But instead of following the guest’s instructions, the other two allegedly stole the money and valuables from the room.

When the two other guests returned from playing golf to their room at the Virgin, they saw their valuables were stolen.

As the investigation continued, Metro police found out the solitary tourist met the woman named “Asha” at the Harbor Island apartment complex, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. The complex is near the Virgin Hotels property.

The woman, later identified as Asha Harrison-Graddy “returned [to the Serene] with the wallet and said there was no cash,” police said in an arrest report quoted by the Review-Journal.

Police later located Harrison-Graddy at the Serene. She confessed that she, Prince Bracy, 37, of North Las Vegas, and Eudeasha Thomasgray, 33, of uncertain address, went to the Virgin Hotels room and stole the money and items.

Rolex, Hublot, and Audemars Piguet Watches Stolen

The stolen watches included a Rolex Yacht Master II, a Hublot, and Audemars Piguet. Also stolen were a Louis Vuitton backpack, a bank bag, keys, nine beaded crystal bracelets, and a pair of Air Jordan shoes, the Review-Journal said.

A short time later, Bracy and Thomasgray were arrested while on Paradise Road. “Prince [Bracy] was wearing one of the watches that was missing and had several hundred dollars in his pocket that he got from the room,” police detailed in a report. “Prince was also wearing the Air Jordan shoes.”

Several of the items stolen from the Virgin Hotels room were recovered in a room at a third hotel, Las Vegas’s Red Roof Inn, police said.

Each of the suspects was placed in the Clark County Detention Center on Sunday. They remained in custody as of Wednesday morning.

Each is charged with grand larceny of more than $100,000 and residential burglary.

The man who went with Harrison-Graddy to the apartment complex and to the Serene was identified as Jose Aguilar, KLAS, a local TV station reported. The two other guests were believed to be his business partners, the report adds.

The three tourists had been staying at the hotel since June 9.

Even after the theft, Harrison-Graddy texted Aguilar to see if he wanted to continue to “party” at a hotel, KLAS said. He declined the offer. But the text helped police locate the woman.

Prior Luxury Watch Thefts

Metro police have investigated other thefts of pricey watches in recent months.

In one incident, a woman identified as Ashley Trahan, 33, of Las Vegas, was accused of drugging a man at the Lift bar at the Aria Resort & Casino and stealing his $40,000 Rolex watch. She was charged with grand larceny.

Three other men made similar claims against another woman earlier this year. Windy Rose Jones, 23, of Las Vegas, allegedly drugged men at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on two different occasions and stole watches.

One watch was a $37,000 Audemars Piguet Royal Oak. A second watch was a $45,000 Rolex Daytona. Still, a third watch allegedly stolen by Jones was a $45,000 Rolex.