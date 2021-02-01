ZenSports Gains Access to Colorado Sports Betting Market Through New Casino

January 31, 2021

February 1, 2021

ZenSports has found its partner in Colorado. The company seeking to establish peer-to-peer sports betting in the United States signed an agreement late last week with Boulter Developments LLC.

ZenSports Co-Founder and CEO Mark Thomas in an undated photo. Thomas announced last week his company closed on a deal with Boulter Developments in Colorado that will enable it to apply for a sports betting license once Boulter’s new casino opens in Central City later this year. (Image: ZenSports)

The deal means ZenSports will serve as the exclusive online partner for the Boulter casino planned to open in Central City later this year. It’s a 15-year agreement, according to an announcement posted Thursday on the ZenSports website.

Once that casino has been approved for a master license, ZenSports will apply for a sports betting operator and internet sports betting license for ZenSports via the Colorado Division of Gaming,” ZenSports Co-Founder and CEO Mark Thomas said in the statement.

Thomas added he’s looking forward to working with casino owner Steve Boulter. He called the long-time gaming exec a pillar of the industry.

The feeling is mutual, according to a statement from Boulter.

“Mark and his team have built the future of sports betting via the ZenSports mobile app, have shown a scrappy mentality for growing its business over the last 2 years, and are making real inroads here in the U.S. market,” Boulter said. “They’re an exciting partner that we look forward to working with for many years to come.”

While the company looks to introduce its marketplace concept, which is similar to an exchange, ZenSports plans to offer traditional sportsbook options as well.

ZenSports History

Thomas founded the company four years ago as a mobile app to help connect recreational athletes to playing opportunities. He changed the focus of the business in 2018 after the Supreme Court’s PASPA ruling to set up a sports betting marketplace using blockchain technology.

For the first 18 months in sports betting, the company reported it handled more than $12 million in wagers.

The company is currently licensed in Curacao and available to bettors around the world, outside of the US. ZenSports accepts flat currencies for deposits. However, it also has developed its own cryptocurrency, called SPORTS, bettors can use to offer or accept wagers.

Those who have invested in ZenSports include Jason Calacanis, an early investor in both Uber and Robinhood, and MicroVentures, which provides venture capital to companies through online crowdfunding. Last summer, it raised nearly $1.5 million with an $8 million valuation cap.

ZenSports currently seeks licenses in several states. It has applied in both Tennessee and Virginia, states that are licensing mobile-only applications.

In addition, the company has a deal with Strategic Gaming Management to get a sports betting license in Nevada. Thomas said he’s hopeful Nevada officials will approve ZenSports for a non-restricted license in the next six months.

Web App Now Available

Last month, ZenSports announced the creation of a mobile web app to go along with the apps it has developed for both Android and Apple users. The web app, the company said in a statement, gives users the same access without needing to download it.

Sports betting apps on Android devices aren’t the easiest apps to manage. They must download them straight from the sportsbooks and adjust their phone settings to install and update the app manually.

That process, though, will change for Android users come March 1. On that date, users will be able to download real-money gaming apps through Google Play.

Thomas told Casino.org on Friday that Google’s decision is better for distribution.

“Instead of Android customers having to download the APK (Android Package Kit) from our website, they’ll be able to access our Android app from the Play Store, just like iOS customers can access the iOS app from the App Store,” he said.

Apple allows gaming apps in its App Store but only if they’ve been developed specifically for its iOS operating system.