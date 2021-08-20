WynnBET Bringing Wynn Rewards to iGaming, Sports Betting Platform

Posted on: August 20, 2021, 09:49h.

Last updated on: August 20, 2021, 10:06h.

Wynn Resorts is bringing its customer loyalty program to WynnBET, the operator’s online casino and sports wagering platform.

The Wynn Rewards center at Wynn Las Vegas. The loyalty program is being integrated into WynnBET. (Image: The Points Guy)

Wynn Rewards will be integrated into the fast-growing internet wagering offering so patrons can earn rewards points through desktop and mobile play. Members of the rewards program can choose to redeem points on WynnBET or at Wynn’s domestic integrated resorts — Wynn and Encore Las Vegas and Encore Boston Harbor.

WynnBET players can choose whether they prefer to redeem rewards for online play or hotel room stays, meals and in-person experiences as well as on-property play,” according to a statement.

Wynn Rewards and its perks will be available to WynnBET users in Colorado, Indiana, New Jersey, Tennessee, and Virginia by the end of this month. The operator is planning an integration in Michigan in the fall.

WynnBet Looking to Jumpstart Growth

Wynn, an operator long known for its plush gaming venues in Las Vegas and Macau, was slower than some rivals to push into iGaming and sports betting.

However, the company is making a series of deals to speed its ascent, and it has the advantages of deep pockets and strong brand recognition to leverage in the ultra-competitive sports betting landscape. Wynn’s foray into sports betting was initially quiet, and as such, the operator is rewarding early, devoted players with a tier upgrade ahead of the start of the NFL season.

The company joins a growing list of gaming operators leveraging popular customer loyalty programs initially designed for land-based casinos to stir business for internet platforms. For example, Caesars Entertainment said earlier this month Caesars Rewards will be integrated into the newly launched Caesars Sportsbook app.

“Wynn Rewards includes three member tiers: Red, Platinum, and Black. FREECREDIT and COMPDOLLARS, two key tenets of Wynn Rewards, are now available for WynnBET players to earn. FREECREDIT and COMPDOLLARS are simultaneously earned through WynnBET when a customer places a sports wager or plays online casino games,” according to the statement.

COMPDOLLARS can only be used at Wynn’s physical properties.

No SPAC Update

The statement didn’t include any updates on Wynn’s plans to bring its Wynn Interactive unit public via a merger with special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Austerlitz Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE:AUS).

That deal, announced in May, carries an estimated post-transaction enterprise value of $3.2 billion. Wynn Interactive will eventually trade on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange under “WBET.” Wynn Resorts investors will own 58 percent of the new company. When the blank-check merger was announced, it was expected that the transaction would close by the end of this year.

Wynn Interactive offerings operate under the WynnBET, WynnSLOTS, and BetBull brands.