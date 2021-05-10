Wynn Resorts Announces Allegiant Stadium ‘Field Club,’ Spans North End Zone

Posted on: May 10, 2021, 02:46h.

Wynn Resorts is bringing the nightlife club experience found at its nearby Strip casino-resorts to Allegiant Stadium, home of the NFL Las Vegas Raiders.

Renderings for the Wynn Field Club at Allegiant Stadium are seen. Wynn Resorts has taken occupancy of the entire north end zone space at the NFL home of the Las Vegas Raiders. (Image: Wynn Resorts)

The Wynn Field Club is situated at the field level inside the $1.9 billion domed stadium. The nearly 11,000-square-foot space spans the entire length of the north end zone, and can accommodate up to 719 guests.

An experience like no other, the club will offer fans a high-energy nightlife experience in the center of the action. The nearly 11,000 square foot venue will feature appearances by Wynn Nightlife’s legendary roster of world-class DJs, premium bottle service, and other over-the-top nightlife experiences that can only be found in Las Vegas,” a statement from Wynn Resorts explains.

Specs for the venue highlight two DJ booths with a sound system featuring 45,000 watts, nine-foot by 35-foot video display, 42 televisions, 29 fan booths, and four bars.

Casinos Have Strong Presence

In 2018, Caesars Entertainment became the first Founding Partner of the then-unnamed and unfinished Las Vegas NFL stadium. MGM Resorts and San Manuel Casino in Southern California also became founding partners later.

As a Founding Partner, the three casino entities have their own dedicated suites for all Raiders and UNLV football games, as well as special events. The casinos can advertise their brands inside the facility, and Caesars additionally has its own dedicated entrance for its VIPs.

Wynn opted not to become a Founding Partner. But the Encore owner and operator will certainly have front-row seats to all the Allegiant excitement. The company says its Field Club will debut later this year. The NFL will release the schedule for the Las Vegas Raiders and the other 31 teams this Wednesday, May 12.

NFL Sound Specs

While the renderings from Wynn Resorts revealing the Field Club show a live DJ spinning records and an enthusiastic bunch dancing and cheering on the Raiders, the NFL has specific rules and regulations on in-stadium music and sound.

“While spontaneous crowd noises may be beyond immediate control, noise of any kind (music, horns, gongs, drums, etc.) that is under club control must cease when the play clock (40 or 25 second) is running,” NFL policy states. “Flagrant attempts by cheerleaders, mascots, or the public-address system to encourage crowd noise for the purpose of disrupting the visiting team’s offense while the play clock is running is prohibited.”

The NFL adjusted its sound policy during the 2020-21 season. Amid the pandemic and many stadiums being free of fans, the league allowed stadiums with fewer than 2,500 fans to play fake crowd noise up to 80 decibels.

The CDC says common examples of 80 decibels include city traffic and gas-powered lawnmowers.