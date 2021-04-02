Las Vegas Casinos Offering Employees COVID-19 Vaccines At Their Workplaces

Posted on: April 2, 2021, 10:12h.

Last updated on: April 2, 2021, 10:37h.

Numerous Las Vegas casinos are offering their employees the opportunity to receive COVID-19 vaccines while on the job.

The vaccine clinic entrance at Wynn Las Vegas is pictured. Casino workers at numerous properties in town can receive their vaccines at their workplace. (Image: Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas endured the most difficult year in 2020. The area, which relies greatly on tourism and large conventions, was one of the hardest-hit cities in the US by the pandemic. Casino operators are ready to get back to work and ignite a recovery, and to expedite that goal, they’re bringing the COVID-19 vaccines to the job.

MGM Resorts and Caesars Entertainment, Las Vegas’ largest employer of casino workers, began on-site vaccine clinics this week at Mandalay Bay and Rio.

Station Casinos has partnered with American Medical Response to put shots in workers’ arms beginning next Tuesday, April 6. Station employees will be able to receive their vaccines at six casino locations in Las Vegas and Henderson.

The Cosmopolitan and Wynn Resorts are also offering their workers on-site vaccines. The Cosmopolitan has aligned with Impact Health to administer the injections. The casino says some 4,000 doses have been administered.

Wynn has teamed with University Medical Center to provide coronavirus immunity to its Las Vegas team. Wynn additionally has set aside part of the convention space at Encore at Wynn Las Vegas for the state, which has utilized the space as a public vaccine facility since January 18.

Road to Recovery

The rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine is the most critical element to fully reopen Las Vegas in the quickest and safest manner possible. Nevada’s COVID-19 Task Force is currently running a campaign urging all Nevadans to receive the vaccine when it’s their turn.

All workers in the gaming industry became eligible for the vaccine earlier this month. On Monday, anyone aged 16 and older qualifies for a shot.

According to state data, more than 1.24 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Over the past two weeks, Nevada has reported 204 new daily cases. Since the pandemic began, Nevada has confirmed more than 304,000 cases and the disease has been cited for 5,256 deaths.

As for those who are hesitant to receive the vaccine, Immunize Nevada claims the approval process for the three vaccines was the same as it is for every vaccine in the US.

It’s a very methodical process with numerous independent groups assessing clinical trial data,” explained Dr. Cindy Duke, a virologist who is also the director of the Nevada Fertility Institute in Las Vegas.

The Immunize Nevada website says that of the more than 80,000 people who received a COVID-19 vaccine during clinical trials, no serious safety concerns were observed. However, not everyone in the medical community fully agrees, with some differing with the analysis that the vaccines are without risk.

Unemployment Improves

The March jobs report from the Department of Labor shows an improving economy. Some 916,000 jobs were added last month, dropping the US nationwide unemployment rate to just six percent.

March numbers for Nevada have not yet been released. The state’s unemployment rate has improved from 13 percent in September to 8.3 percent in February.

With conventions soon returning, and travel restrictions easing across the country, it’s expected that many casino workers laid off during the pandemic will be welcomed back.