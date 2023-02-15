Wynn Resorts Lands 24 Five-Star Awards on Forbes Travel List

Posted on: February 15, 2023, 04:05h.

Last updated on: February 15, 2023, 04:56h.

Wynn Resorts cemented its status as the operator of some of the poshest integrated resorts in Asia and North America, commanding another 24 five-star awards in the 2023 edition of the Forbes Travel Guide (FTG).

The Wynn Macau integrated resorts. It’s among the company’s properties that won five-star awards from the Forbes Travel Guide (FTG). (Image: Wynn Macau)

Those designations are spread across the operator’s portfolio, comprising Wynn and Encore on the Las Vegas Strip, Encore Boston Harbor, and Wynn Macau and Wynn Palace in Macau. The Massachusetts property, which is Wynn’s newest venue, landed two five-star awards. Wynn Las Vegas, Encore Las Vegas, and Wynn Palace are the three largest FTG five-star hotels worldwide.

In North America, Wing Lei at Wynn Las Vegas remains the only FTG Five-Star Chinese restaurant, while Encore Boston Harbor sustained its classification as the largest Five-Star regional resort casino after earning awards in 2022 for the spa and hotel,” according to a statement. “Globally, Wynn Macau maintains its exclusive status as the only resort worldwide with eight FTG Five-Star awards, while Wynn Palace continues to have the most FTG Five-Star restaurants of any individual resort in the world.”

Wynn’s two Las Vegas Strip venues garnered seven five-star acclaims from FTG.

Wynn Resorts Shines In Macau

Macau is Wynn’s largest operating market. In terms of revenue and earnings, the company is one of the most China-dependent among all US corporations outside of the technology sector.

Following a multiyear slump induced by China’s harsh coronavirus restrictions, the special administrative region’s (SAR) gaming industry is bouncing back, and Wynn has the amenities with which to capitalize on that resurgence.

Of the 24 five-star designations awarded by FTG to the gaming company, a third were directed to Wynn Macau. Those include the hotel itself, two spas, and four restaurants. Wynn Palace is no slouch, either. That integrated resort landed seven five-star designations, including four for eateries.

Those are among the reasons why Wynn’s two Macau venues have long been favorites of affluent bettors. Other five-star venues in the SAR include MGM China’s MGM Macau and the Emerald Towers at MGM Cotai, as well as Sands China’s Londoner and Parisian.

Speaking of Macau

Count Melco Resorts & Entertainment among the other gaming operators that scored well on the 2023 edition of FTG. Lawrence Ho’s casino resort company collected a total of 97 FTG stars across its Asia portfolio, including its Macau venues.

Melco landed 17 five-star awards, with some of those designations applied to City of Dreams, Studio City, Altira Macau, and City of Dreams Manila.

In Macau, eight of the gaming company’s dining options and four of its spas landed five-star acclaim. The soon-to-open Studio City Phase 2 and City of Dreams Mediterranean could eventually join the list of glitzy Melco venues in the Asia-Pacific region.

Macau venues operated by Galaxy Entertainment and SJM Holdings — the SAR’s other concessionaires — also garnered five-star accolades from FTG.