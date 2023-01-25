Circus Circus Las Vegas Bookings Available on ChoiceHotels.com

Circus Circus Hotel & Casino on the Las Vegas Strip is now available for bookings on ChoiceHotels.com, according to Choice Hotels International.

The casino hotel, which is owned by billionaire Bruce Ruffin, and the hotel chain entered a strategic agreement last year under which the gaming venue joined the hotelier’s Ascend Hotel Collection — a group of boutique, historic, and resort hotels. That enables the more than 55 million members of the Choice Privileges loyalty program to earn and redeem points at the Strip property.

We’re constantly looking to add exciting properties to the Ascend Hotel Collection where properties can remain independent but can benefit from the substantial reach of our distribution platform,” said Mark Shalala, senior vice president, upscale franchise development, Choice Hotels, in a statement.

Ruffin acquired Circus Circus in late 2019 for $825 million from MGM Resorts International. The venue cost $15 million to build when it opened in 1968.

Circus Circus Could Benefit from Choice Privileges

Whether it’s frequent flier miles or hotel points, business and leisure travelers love accruing loyalty rewards, and the casino industry is one of the most adept at tapping into that theme.

Specific to Circus Circus, the Strip property could benefit from the ties to Choice’s Ascent Hotel Collection and the Choice Privileges platform owing to the sheer expanse of the program and its reputation among travelers.

“Named a top hotel loyalty program by both USA Today’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice Awards and U.S. News & World Report, Choice Privileges membership is free, offering fast rewards, including bonus points, airline miles, or credits for premium coffee and shared rides through the exclusive, one-of-a kind, Your Extras program,” according to the hotel chain.

Choice also has an agreement with Penn Entertainment, which was struck in January 2021.

As part of the agreement, members of Choice Privileges can book stays at any of Penn’s 41 gaming properties across 19 states through the hotelier’s website. Penn is one of the largest regional gaming companies in the US, with casino resorts in states such as Colorado, Illinois, Louisiana, Michigan, Nevada, Ohio, and Pennsylvania, among others.

Choice Expanding Las Vegas Footprint

With the addition of Circus Circus and its 3,700 rooms, Choice Hotels offers clients access to more than 6,500 rooms in the Las Vegas area. Some of those rooms are at the chain’s Comfort Inn and Quality Inn locations, which aren’t gaming venues.

Penn Entertainment’s M Resort Spa Casino in Henderson, Nev. is the other Las Vegas-area integrated resort that’s part of the Ascend Hotel Collection. The other Nevada gaming venue in the Choice loyalty program is Penn’s Cactus Petes in Jackpot.

Members of the hotel rewards plan earn 10 points for every $1 spent during their stays.