Las Vegas Woman Arrested Again For Allegedly Drugging Man and Stealing Watch

Posted on: April 23, 2021, 04:14h.

Last updated on: April 23, 2021, 05:00h.

A 23-year-old woman recently accused of drugging men at Las Vegas hotel-casinos and stealing their luxury wristwatches has been arrested again in another stolen watch caper.

Las Vegas resident Windy Jones is seen in this jail booking photograph. She has been arrested twice on suspicion of stealing luxury watches from men she met on the Strip. (Image: LVMPD)

Windy Rose Jones was booked Wednesday on suspicion of stealing a $45,000 Rolex from a man during a night of drinking that began on the Las Vegas Strip. It ended with the man waking up at a Strip hotel valet area, not remembering much, police said.

The Las Vegas woman was arrested and released earlier this month. That’s after two men in separate incidents said a woman with a lion tattoo on her leg stole their expensive watches at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. In arresting her on April 4, police identified Jones by the tattoo, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

In the latest incident, a man said he met a woman identified as Sarah at 2:30 am on March 31 in a cafe at Wynn Las Vegas, the newspaper reported. Wynn Las Vegas is a luxury resort on the east side of the Strip where the Desert Inn was located for decades.

The man and woman had cocktails at Wynn Las Vegas. They took a cab to a hookah lounge on Paradise Road for more drinks, police said. Paradise Road is just east of the Strip.

After that, the man did not remember much, police said. He suspected his drink had been spiked.

He then remembers waking up at the Venetian hotel valet area, where security was able to assist him and called medical to assist and transport to an unknown hospital,” police said.

At the Venetian, the man realized his watch was missing. The Venetian Las Vegas is on the east side of the Strip where the now-demolished Sands one stood.

Authorities identified Jones by viewing Wynn surveillance video, the newspaper reported.

Watch and Cash Missing

The first incident occurred on Feb. 21, when Jones was accused of stealing a $37,000 Audemars Piguet Royal Oak watch from a man at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

The man told investigators he had met a woman named Rosa at the Cosmopolitan. They went to his room together and drank margaritas, police said.

The man said he did not remember much but knew sex was not discussed. He remembers that Rosa had a tattoo of a lion on one leg, the newspaper reported.

He fell asleep shortly after finishing his margarita. He thought the woman might have drugged him, police said. When he woke up, his expensive watch was missing. Also, he said cash totaling $1,500 had been stolen from his wallet.

Internet Sex Ads

In a separate incident on March 24, a different man said he met a woman at the Cosmopolitan and invited her to his room, police said. He noticed a tattoo of a lion or tiger on her leg. They ordered room service.

The next day, the man discovered that his $45,000 Rolex Daytona watch and Apple iPhone 12 were gone. He told police he thought he had been drugged.

Police arrested Jones the first time after viewing prostitution-related ads on the internet and seeing photos of a woman with a lion tattoo on her upper leg, the newspaper reported.

Jones is scheduled to appear in court in May.