VEGAS RESTAURANT ROUNDUP: Sin City Gets 2nd Wahlburgers and 1st Famous Italian Sandwich Shop

Posted on: March 21, 2023, 06:39h.

Last updated on: March 21, 2023, 06:39h.

Mandalay Bay will host the second Wahlburgers on the Las Vegas Strip. The hamburger chain will open “in late March,” according to a press release, at the former Burger Bar at Mandalay Place, which closed in January 2021.

Donny, Mark, and Paul Wahlberg are opening their second Las Vegas Strip burger at Mandalay Place. (Image: Wahlburgers)

Wahlburgers is owned by movie star and new Las Vegas resident Mark Wahlberg along with his less-famous brothers — former New Kid on the Block Donnie and Paul. Paul actually has the most important role here. As the chef of the family, he oversees its hamburger empire, which now includes more than 90 locations in the US, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

At 5K square feet, the new Wahlburgers at Mandalay Bay will fit 150 guests. Its features will include an oversized bar for grabbing a beer or adult shake and watching the game on one of the HDTVs dangling throughout the restaurant.

The first Wahlburgers in Las Vegas opened in the Grand Bazaar Shops outside Bally’s Las Vegas in mid-2016.

One of the world-famous sandwiches at All’Antico Vinaio. (Image: All’Antico Vinaio)

UnCommon Sandwiches

For fans of freshly baked Italian schiacciata willing to venture eight miles off the Las Vegas Strip, one of the world’s best sandwich shops is coming to the UnCommons mixed-use development on the southwest side of town. All’Antico Vinaio (which translates to “at the ancient wine merchants”) will be among the dozen high-end eateries that debut at The Sundry food hall this June.

Started in Florence, Italy in 1989 as a wine bar with a sandwich counter, the shop was named one of the world’s best by the online gourmet website saveur.com. Las Vegas will be the brand’s third US outpost, following shops established in 2021 and 2022 in New York. The menu will feature just under 20 sandwiches — including the $20 La Schiacciata Del Boss, a favorite consisting of freshly imported Italian prosciutto toscano, pecorino toscano, and truffle cream.

The Sundry — curated by Las Vegas restaurateur Patric Yumul and Michelin-starred Chef Michael Mina — will feature two full-service restaurants, plus a common kitchen (with chef’s table), a central bar, communal dining area, and outdoor spaces.

Side Dishes

If you like your dining options to include sushi, duck-confit enchiladas, and Filipino laing from the same menu, Zai, a Mexican eatery known for its international dishes, opens its first US location at 700 E. Fremont St. in downtown Las Vegas on March 31. It will feature a rooftop nightclub.

If you’re in Las Vegas on April 2, you can book a tour of the best Las Vegas desserts. Included are stops at Gordon Ramsay Steak at Paris, Spago by Wolfgang Puck at Bellagio, Chica at The Venetian, and Mastro’s Ocean Club in The Shops at Crystals. The $175 tour is limited to 35 guests. To book, visit fingerlickingfoodietours.com.