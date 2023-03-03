VEGAS MUSIC ROUNDUP: Wu-Tang/Nas, Weezer, Shaq, Life is Beautiful Presale

Posted on: March 3, 2023, 09:22h.

Last updated on: March 3, 2023, 09:41h.

Wu-Tang Clan and Nas’ upcoming co-headlining tour, N.Y. State of Mind, will play the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Saturday, Oct. 21. The general on-sale begins at 9 a.m. Friday, March 3 at axs.com.

Wu-Tang Clan’s co-headlining tour with Nas will stop at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on October 21. (Image: theaureview.com)

The last time the Wu-Tang Clan played Las Vegas was in 2012 at the House of Blues in Mandalay Bay. The last time Nas performed in Vegas was in 2018 at the APEX Social Club at Palms, a 10-minute set that TMZ saw fit to describe as “Nas-So-Much-Fun” because he “appeared to be on the sauce.”

Weezer’s 30-city summer tour, Indie Rock Roadtrip, will stop at Planet Hollywood’s Zappos Theater on Friday, September 1. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, March 3 at ticketmaster.com … Life is Beautiful is pre-selling three-day passes for $355 — or $75 down for layaway — to Nevada locals only through lifeisbeautiful.com/locals until 11:59 p.m. Friday, March 3. The three-day music and arts festival returns to downtown Las Vegas September 22-24 … The Gorillaz perform at Zappos Theater in Planet Hollywood on April 12. Tickets are at ticketmaster.com.

Shaq — er, we mean DJ Diesel — will perform at Encore Beach Club this summer. (Image: wynnsocial.com)

Shaquille O’Neal will spin records at Encore Beach Club at Night on June 10, July 5, July 8, August 5, and September 13. The NBA legend will perform as his alter-ego, “DJ Diesel.” Though not listed on Encore Beach Club’s website, wynnsocial.com, this is just about the worst-kept secret in Las Vegas right now …

In other unlikely music news, Erika Jayne, star of “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” tells Billboard magazine that she’s mounting her own Las Vegas show that “looks great and looks fabulous.” No further details were leaked. To be fair, it’s not as unlikely as it sounds, since Jayne already toured around the world as a singer and starred on Broadway as Roxy Hart in “Chicago” in 2020.

The Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend — touted as both the “largest rockabilly event in the world” and the “longest-running music festival in Las Vegas” — returns to the Orleans Hotel and Casino for its 26th year, from April 27-30. Its 85 musical acts include Billy Harlan, Wesley Reynolds, Jimmy Dell, and The Majors. There’s also a classic car show, a burlesque showcase and competition, a vintage fashion show, dance lessons and a competition, and three days of Tiki pool parties. The four-day festival is expected to attract 9,000 hep cats and kittens. For info, visit vivalasvegas.net.



Nick Jonas gave his year-old daughter, Malti Marie, a backstage tour of the Dolby Live Theatre at the Park MGM before the Jonas Brothers kicked off the second leg of their Las Vegas residency there from February 17-19. A viral video of daddy and daughter was posted on Instagram by Priyanka Chopra Jonas, the youngest Jonas’ wife. Chopra Jonas, 40, and Jonas, 30, who wed in December 2018, welcomed their first child, with help from a surrogate, on January 15, 2022.