VEGAS MUSIC ROUNDUP: Killers to Play Life is Beautiful, New Madonna Date, Smashing Pumpkins Tour, EDC Week

Posted on: March 28, 2023, 12:04h.

Last updated on: March 28, 2023, 01:18h.

The lineup for the 10th annual Life is Beautiful festival, set for downtown Las Vegas from September 22 to 24, was announced on Tuesday morning. It includes Las Vegas’ own The Killers on Friday, hip-hop superstar Kendrick Lamar on Saturday, and electronic music duo Odesza on Sunday. All three headliners have performed at the festival before.

(Image: Life is Beautiful)

Among the other 70 acts rounding out the bill are throwback British soulsters The 1975, R&B crooner Khalid, and indie rockers the Yeah, Yeah Yeahs.

Founded in 2013, Life is Beautiful has hosted over 1 million fans and 600-plus artists. Headliners have included Billie Eilish (2021), Chance the Rapper (2019), and Arctic Monkeys (2022). With a crowd averaging more than 170K it is one of the highest-grossing music festivals nationwide.

Three-day tickets to this year’s festival go on sale Thursday, March 30 at 10 a.m. PT through lifeisbeautiful.com.

Madonna (Image: Variety)

Third Madonna Date Materializes

The upcoming Madonna tour has added a third Las Vegas date. Following two previously announced concerts at the T-Mobile Arena — on Saturday, October 7, and Sunday, October 8 — the Material Girl will return to Vegas to play the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024. The general sale starts Friday, March 31 at 10 a.m., with a presale for Citi cardholders and fan club members on March 28, through AXS.com.

Elvis Costello will return to Las Vegas for the first time in four years on June 27th for a concert at the Pearl at the Palms with his backing band, The Imposters. Tickets, starting at $55, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, March 31 via Ticketmaster.

Billy Corgan of Smashing Pumpkins (Image: brooklynvegan.com)

Smashing Pumpkins will launch their “The World is a Vampire” 2023 North American tour in Las Vegas, with concerts on July 28 and 30 at The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan. The 26-date tour will be opened by Interpol, Rival Sons, and the reunited Stone Temple Pilots, featuring Jeff Gutt filling the shoes of late singer Scott Weiland. An artist presale begins Tuesday, March 28 at noon local time. The general on-sale starts Friday, March 31 at 10 a.m. local time at smashingpumpkins.com/tour/.

Sammy Hagar will rock the Pearl at the Palms on July 15, with a band featuring former Van Halen bassist Michael Anthony and genetically legendary drummer Jason Bonham. Tickets, starting at $59, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, March 31, through Ticketmaster.

Finally, as reported on Monday by Casino.org, Kelly Clarkson will play the Bakkt (formerly Zappos) Theater at Planet Hollywood on July 28 and 29, and August 2, 4, 5, 9, 11, 12, 18, and 19. Tickets for the “Chemistry … an Intimate Night with Kelly Clarkson” residency go on sale starting Friday, March 31 at 10 a.m. PT through Ticketmaster, with a Citi cardmember presale beginning Tuesday, March 28 at 10 a.m., an artist fans presale beginning Tuesday, March 28 at 12 p.m. PT, and a Caesars Rewards member presale beginning Wednesday, March 29 at 10 a.m.

Tiesto (Image: visitlasvegas.com)

EDC Week a 2nd Chance to Electrify

General admission tickets to The Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC), the annual electronic music festival set to fill Las Vegas Motor Speedway with shiny happy people from May 19-21, have already sold out. However, many of the more than 200 DJs and other music acts on the three-day EDC bill are spreading their love. They will appear at various nightclubs, day clubs, and other venues while they’re in town during what has become known as EDC Week in Las Vegas.

Among the biggest shows announced so far are Tiesto (May 18 and 22 at Zouk and May 20 at Ayu), Steve Aoki (May 19 at Wet Republic, May 20 at Omnia, and May 22 at Jewel), Deadmau5 (May 19 at Zouk), Alleso (May 19 at Hakkasan), Slander (May 17 at Zouk), Bassrush Massive (May 18 at Downtown Las Vegas Events Center), Afrojack (May 19 at Hakkasan), and Illenium (May 18 at Omnia, May 19 at Tao Beach). For the full lineup, visit edcweek.com.