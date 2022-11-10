Look Who’s Playing Las Vegas on New Year’s Eve

The epicenter for New Year’s Eve celebrating may still be Times Square. But for at least a decade, the Las Vegas Strip has outstripped it in performing star power. Plus, the shows in Las Vegas occur indoors, where it’s not cold, you get a seat, and your favorite performer does more than just one song. (Don’t even get us started about the lack of Times Square bathroom opportunities.)

Who needs dropping balls when New Year’s Eve on the Las Vegas Strip beats Times Square in performing star power? (Image: elitelv.com)

Today, Gwen Stefani became what appears to be the final addition to a superstar-studded line-up for this/next year, so consider this your official list. Rather, make that your draft official list. Bookmark this page because it will be updated if new headliners are announced. (Hello, MGM Grand Garden Arena and Pearl at the Palms, we notice you’re all empty that night!)

Steve Aoki

9:30 p.m. Sat, Dec. 31

OMNIA Nightclub, Caesars Palace

Tickets: $55 and up via Eventbrite.com

The world’s pre-eminent DJ brings the EDM to Caesars Palace on New Year’s Eve. (Image: youtube.com)

Kevin Hart

Resorts World Las Vegas

8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31

Tickets: $69 and up via axs.com

Kevin Hart brings the funny to Resorts World. But you can’t bring your cell phones. (They must be locked up in a Yondr pouch. (Image: sportskeeda.com)

The Killers

The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan Las Vegas

10:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31

Tickets: $150 and up, on sale 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 18 via cosmopolitanlasvegas.com.

Hometown faves the Killers are sure to put on a killer show at the Cosmopolitan. (Image: vegaspublicity.com)

Gwen Stefani

The Venetian Theatre at the Venetian

9:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31

Tickets: $139.95 and up, on sale 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 14 via ticketmaster.com. Fan presale tickets available 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11.

We hear Gwen Stefani’s New Year’s Eve show at the Venetian will be bananas. (Image: venetianlasvegas.com)

Tenacious D

The Theatre at Virgin Hotels and Casino

10 p.m. Sat., Dec. 31

Tickets: $49 and up via axs.com