Look Who’s Playing Las Vegas on New Year’s Eve
Posted on: November 10, 2022, 04:30h.
Last updated on: November 10, 2022, 05:30h.
The epicenter for New Year’s Eve celebrating may still be Times Square. But for at least a decade, the Las Vegas Strip has outstripped it in performing star power. Plus, the shows in Las Vegas occur indoors, where it’s not cold, you get a seat, and your favorite performer does more than just one song. (Don’t even get us started about the lack of Times Square bathroom opportunities.)
Today, Gwen Stefani became what appears to be the final addition to a superstar-studded line-up for this/next year, so consider this your official list. Rather, make that your draft official list. Bookmark this page because it will be updated if new headliners are announced. (Hello, MGM Grand Garden Arena and Pearl at the Palms, we notice you’re all empty that night!)
Steve Aoki
9:30 p.m. Sat, Dec. 31
OMNIA Nightclub, Caesars Palace
Tickets: $55 and up via Eventbrite.com
Kevin Hart
Resorts World Las Vegas
8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31
Tickets: $69 and up via axs.com
The Killers
The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan Las Vegas
10:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31
Tickets: $150 and up, on sale 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 18 via cosmopolitanlasvegas.com.
Hometown faves the Killers are sure to put on a killer show at the Cosmopolitan. (Image: vegaspublicity.com)
Gwen Stefani
The Venetian Theatre at the Venetian
9:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31
Tickets: $139.95 and up, on sale 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 14 via ticketmaster.com. Fan presale tickets available 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11.
Tenacious D
The Theatre at Virgin Hotels and Casino
10 p.m. Sat., Dec. 31
Tickets: $49 and up via axs.com
