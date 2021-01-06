US Capitol in Total Chaos, as Democrats Poised to Take Senate Control and Biden Moves Closer to Presidency

Posted on: January 6, 2021, 12:46h.

Last updated on: January 6, 2021, 12:50h.

The US Capitol was locked down this afternoon after Trump protestors swarmed the building following a rally held by the president earlier in the day. Lawmakers were handed gas masks before being evacuated from the House and Senate floors to more secure locations.

Police drew their guns inside the House chamber in the US Capitol on Wednesday. Trump protestors rushed the nation’s capital and breached one of the most secure buildings in America. (Image: AP)

Guns were drawn, as protestors tried to enter the House and Senate chambers. Protestors successfully entered the House floor. Reports of shots fired were also reported inside the US Capitol.

Lawmakers on both sides of the political aisle condemned the protestors’ actions. Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-California), the House GOP leader, called the chaos “un-American.”

I could not be sadder or more disappointed at the way our country looks at this very moment,” McCarthy said from an undisclosed location. “This must stop now.”

President Donald Trump was criticized for perhaps fueling the protests.

“Mike Pence didn’t have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our Country and our Constitution,” Trump tweeted. “USA demands the truth!” He later followed with a more civil message to his supporters:

I am asking for everyone at the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful. No violence! Remember, WE are the Party of Law & Order – respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2021

Democratic Control

Protestors are raging mad at what they believe was an unfair election, though such claims have been largely unfounded. Democrats also appear to be victorious in both Georgia Senate runoffs, only further angering those Republicans protesting in the nation’s capital.

Georgia’s two Senate runoff elections last night are expected to fall in the Democrats’ favor. Multiple news outlets, including the Associated Press, have called one of the two races.

Democratic challenger Raphael Warnock has been declared the victor over Sen. Kelly Loeffler. The other Democratic challenger — Jon Ossoff — maintains a small 0.4-percent lead over Republican incumbent Sen. David Perdue with 98 percent of the precincts reporting.

The political betting exchange PredictIt gives Democrats a 97 percent of controlling the Senate once the final votes are cast. If Warnock and Ossoff are indeed the victors, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will serve as the tiebreaker in the 50-50 split Senate.

Betfair’s odds of the Senate being split during the 117th US Congress are 1/100. That’s implied odds of 99.01 percent, a $100 bet winning just $1 if Warnock and Ossoff prevail.

Casino GOP Backers

Several Nevada casino billionaires opened up their deep pockets to help Republicans maintain power in the Senate.

The Senate Leadership Fund, whose primary goal is “to protect and expand the Republican Senate Majority,” was the Senate GOP super political action committee (Super PAC) in 2020. During last year, the fund raised more than $410.7 million.

Las Vegas Sands founder Sheldon Adelson, the Republican Party’s largest donor in recent years, gave $140 million to the Senate Leadership Fund. Sands owns and operates The Venetian and Palazzo on the Strip, Marina Bay Sands in Singapore, and integrated resorts in China’s Macau.

The Blackstone Group, the billionaire private equity firm that owns the real estate assets of the Bellagio, The Cosmopolitan, Mandalay Bay, and MGM Grand, gave $70 million. Red Rock Resorts, controlled by Nevada billionaires Lorenzo and Frank Fertitta III — who own Station Casinos — gave $3 million.

Las Vegas exile Steve Wynn gave $4 million prior to the November 3 election. The billionaire gave an additional $5 million once it appeared Senate power would be determined by the Georgia runoffs.