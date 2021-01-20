Trump Commutes Insider Trading Sentence for Billy Walters

President Trump on Tuesday evening, his last in office, commuted the insider trading sentence of noted Las Vegas gambler Billy Walters, who was convicted on insider trading charges almost four years ago.

Billy Walters leaves a New York federal courthouse building in July 2017 after he was sentenced to five years in prison for a conviction on insider trading charges. On Tuesday night, President Trump commuted the sentence for the noted Las Vegas sports bettor. (Image: Richard Drew/AP)

Walters was convicted in 2017 and sentenced to five years in prison. Authorities said he used information from a former chairman at dairy giant Dean Foods to buy and sell the company’s stock and make millions in ill-gotten gains. Last spring, he was released from a Florida federal prison and was allowed to serve the remainder of his term from his Carlsbad, Calif., home thanks to a provision in the CARES Act.

A commutation is different from a pardon. According to Black’s Law Dictionary, a commutation means a reduction in sentence. Unlike a pardon, it does not remove the conviction from the individual’s record.

A statement from the White House indicates that Walters received letters of support from several people, including former Senate Majority Leader Henry Reid (D-Nevada), former Nevada Gov. Jim Gibbons, one-time New York City Police Commissioner Bernie Kerik, and ex-Clark County, Nev. Sheriff William Young. Walters also received support from several professional golfers, including Phil Mickelson.

Since his conviction, Mr. Walters has served nearly 4 years of his prison sentence and has paid $44 million in fines, forfeitures, and restitution,” the White House statement read. “In addition to his established reputation in the sports and gaming industry, Mr. Walters is well known for his philanthropic efforts and was previously named Las Vegas’ Philanthropist of the Year.”

The announcement comes after a New York Times article on Sunday reported Walters had retained former Trump attorney John Dowd in an attempt to obtain a pardon.

