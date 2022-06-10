Tropicana Las Vegas Restaurant Customer Allegedly Threatens to Blow Up Building

A man who refused to pay his check at a Tropicana Las Vegas restaurant threatened to blow up the casino-hotel on Wednesday, police said. He also allegedly threatened to kill a responding officer.

Tropicana Las Vegas, pictured above. The casino-hotel was the site of a bomb threat after a restaurant customer refused to pay his check, police said. (Image: Booking.com)

The suspect, later identified as James Rummel, 61, further told a hostess that he owned the Tropicana, KTNV, a local TV station, reported.

Rummel was charged with making terroristic threats, the report adds. He was booked at Clark County Detention Center.

Remains in Jail

He remained in custody today (June 10), according to online jail records.

Rummel is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

He was identified after a security guard remembered him from surveillance camera footage on Tuesday at the gaming property, KTNV said.

Prior Bomb Threats

There have been other recent bomb threats at gaming venues. Last week, for instance, a woman allegedly phoned in a bomb threat for the Wynn Las Vegas. She claimed she was a relative of the family linked to Warner Bros. No bomb was found.

The incident took place last Friday after Ashley Warner, 31, could not get a room at the hotel, police said. She was later located by Las Vegas Metro police at the hotel. She told police she was a “trust fund baby for Warner Bros. Studios.”

Warner also told cops she was “tired of being harassed and dealing with people who don’t know how to act when she says she does not have ID,” according to the police report.

She was booked Saturday and remained in custody at the Clark County Detention Center as of today. Her specific charges are unclear.

She was being held without bail because of a prior charge, KLAS, a local TV station, said. She had been charged with trespassing for the prior incident. A local judge ordered that she could not visit the Las Vegas Strip, KLAS said.

Casino.org reached out to Warner Bros. Entertainment for a statement on Warner’s arrest. No company statement was released immediately. Police could not confirm she was associated with Warner Bros. or the Warner family.

Also, in November, a Las Vegas man allegedly told police a bomb was planted at a Dotty’s casino in Las Vegas. He was allegedly trying to distract officers from his golf cart theft.