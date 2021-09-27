Tipico Sportsbook Gets Bar Screen Access with TVM DOOH in Colorado, New Jersey

Posted on: September 26, 2021, 11:50h.

Last updated on: September 27, 2021, 12:08h.

Tipico last week announced it has secured an agreement with the largest provider of display screens in US bars and restaurants to showcase its live odds for the rest of the NFL season.

The TWood Bar & Grill in Wood Dale, Ill., featuring a digital screen operated by TVM DOOH. Last week, sports betting operator Tipico announced a deal with the company giving it access to screens in Colorado and New Jersey. (Image: TVM DOOH/Instagram)

The deal with TVM DOOH allows for Tipico’s odds to be broadcast on bar screens throughout Colorado and exclusively in New Jersey, according to a company’s press release. In bars and restaurants served by TVM DOOH screens in those states, patrons will see updated odds on moneyline, spread, and totals for games in a variety of sports.

The screens will also feature updated odds on player props and offer real-time promotions as well.

The relationship with the network will also allow Tipico to target existing and potential customers in a way that has not been available previously.

Real-time sports data and premium betting insights are at the core of our proprietary mobile sports betting product, and this partnership with TVM opens up a highly engaging channel to showcase our odds experience to future Tipico players,” said Keith Gormley, Tipico’s vice president of marketing, said in a statement.

Pedram Danesh, the chief commercial officer for TVM DOOH, said in a statement that his company’s network will be able to promote Tipico’s live odds “in moments that matter most.”

“We’ve seen Tipico grow in the New Jersey market, and we’re excited to help strengthen their brand position and launch in new regions like Colorado by digitally activating bar patrons,” Danesh added. “We expect a high level of audience engagement during the partnership, and we are excited to announce additional innovations throughout the football season.”

About TVM DOOH

According to its website, TVM DOOH has a network of 2,400 screens in bars and restaurants in 14 states. The company says it reaches an audience of 40 million monthly, with patrons exposed to messages on average of an hour and 45 minutes.

TVM’s screens are located in the following states that have legalized sports betting: Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Indiana, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia.

Besides the new deal announced with Tipico, TVM DOOH also lists Betsson, DraftKings, FanDuel, and FOXBet as clients.

Caesars Pact Gives Tipico Access to Indiana, Iowa

Currently, Tipico is only available in New Jersey and Colorado. However, earlier this month, it announced a deal with Caesars Entertainment that will give the online gaming operator access to skins in Iowa and Indiana.

It’s a 10-year deal with an additional 10-year renewal. The agreement also opens up the potential for other states as well.

“This new market access agreement with Caesars Entertainment is another exciting step forward for Tipico as we continue to connect with more U.S bettors,” Tipico Vice President of Business Development and Strategy Stephen Krombolz said in a statement. “Indiana and Iowa are key states in our early expansion plans but there is certainly more to come, and we look forward to announcing additional partnerships later this year.”

Pending approvals from state regulators, Tipico plans to launch in Iowa, as a skin of the Isle Casino Bettendorf, later this year and roll out its app in Indiana, as a skin for Harrah’s Hoosier Park, during the first quarter of 2022.

In the release touting the Caesars news, Tipico added that it expects its first online casino app to go live in New Jersey later this year. The company also anticipates announcing later this year deals for access into other states.