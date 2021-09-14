Tipico Picks Colorado for Gaming Tech Hub; $96K Average Salary for 441 Jobs

Posted on: September 13, 2021, 10:12h.

Last updated on: September 13, 2021, 10:12h.

Less than a month after launching its online sportsbook in Colorado, Malta-based Tipico has announced it would locate a tech hub there, a move that’s expected to create up to 441 jobs over the next eight years.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis attends the MLB All-Star Game at Coors Field in Denver with other dignitaries, including state Sen. Julie Gonzalez. Last week, the governor announced sports betting operator Tipico picked the state to locate a technology hub that may create as many as 441 jobs. (Image: Gov. Jared Polis/Facebook)

Tipico also considered locations in Georgia, North Carolina, and Texas. Last month, the Colorado economic development officials approved the company for up to $7.5 million in tax incentives for the project.

From the world-class universities and collaborative technology community, down to the well-documented, high quality of life in the state, every metric during our nation-wide search pointed us right to Colorado,” Tipico US CEO Adrian Vella said in the statement. “Now that football season is here and our sportsbook is live in the state, we’re confident that the deep pool of technology talent in Colorado will help us take the Tipico brand to the next level in the US.”

Colorado voters approved a referendum allowing sports betting in the state two years ago. Since going live in May 2020, the state has generated nearly $66 million in revenue to help find the state’s water conservation plan.

Tipico becomes the second sports betting operator to select the Denver area for a major economic development initiative. PointsBet has its US headquarters in the region.

“This move proves what we already know: Colorado is the best place to live and work and 441 new jobs will be created in Colorado thanks to this voter-driven decision,” Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said regarding Tipico’s move.

Tipico is licensed in Colorado through its partnership with Century Casinos.

Tech Hub Average Salary More Than $96K

The company has not yet selected a site for its facility. However, company officials said in a statement that its tech hub will be located in the Denver metropolitan area.

Trevor Borelli, a spokesperson for Tipico, told Casino.org that the company is looking for a facility that will enable it to grow in time. He added the first few employees are already in the Mile High City.

The growth of our Denver office will come in phases, but we’ll have close to 50 job openings ready to hire almost immediately, and we will scale up the teams even further over the next few years,” Borelli added.

The types of jobs that will be available at the hub include software and application developer positions and data engineering. It will also accommodate marketing, finance, and customer service positions.

The average wage for those positions is expected to be more than $96,300, which is about 128 percent above the average annual salary in the Denver area.

Tipico Expansion on the Horizon

Besides Colorado, Tipico is also available in New Jersey, where it launched its app last December.

The company, though, has plans to expand across the country and will be looking to leverage its new partnership with Gannett to accomplish that. The deal with Gannett, with Tipico serving as the publishing company’s official odds provider, started earlier this month.

Borelli said that new jobs will be posted for the Denver tech hub as Tipico launches sports betting and other new products in other states. He added that more announcements may be made in the upcoming weeks.