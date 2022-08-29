The Venetian in Vegas to Host Mid-States Poker Tour in September

Posted on: August 29, 2022, 07:31h.

Last updated on: August 29, 2022, 01:24h.

The Mid-States Poker Tour (MSPT) is ready to return to one of its favorite haunts. The next stop on the circuit is the Venetian in Las Vegas, coming up from September 3-5.

The Venetian in Las Vegas, NV at night. The casino resort is once again preparing to host a number of poker tournaments. (Image: Trip Savvy)

The Venetian will host the MSPT’s Main Event, an $1,100 tourney with a guarantee of $500K. In a similar MSPT event in June, Argentinian poker player Federico Roberto shipped the top prize of $294,327.

Days 1A and 1B take place on September 3 and 4, respectively. Then, all survivors regroup on September 5 to play for the final table. In June, 2,154 players entered the event that Roberto won, despite the World Series of Poker taking place at the same time.

MSPT Making its Rounds

The upcoming Venetian tournament is part of the MSPT’s year-long jaunt across the US. There are seven Main Events in the series, as well as a number of other $360 buy-in events.

The last MSPT Main Event was at the Grand Falls Casino in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. It didn’t attract a large crowd – only 503 players – but had a top prize of $104,579. Beau Wilshire of Shawnee, Kansas, was the winner.

Following the stop at the Venetian, the MSPT heads to California. The Sycuan Casino Resort in San Diego will host the US Poker Championship from September 15-25. That series’ main event has $570K guaranteed for its players.

After that, the MSPT will go to Firekeepers Casino in Michigan, where the Michigan State Poker Championship puts $1 million on the table. That series runs October 13-16. Next in line will be another stop in South Dakota, at the Silverado Casino in Deadwood from October 21-23.

Riverside Casino in Iowa follows from October 27-30. The MSPT then returns to the Venetian for more events from November 1-6. Last up, Running Aces Casino in Columbus will host the Winter Poker Classic Series from December 1-11.

Venetian Awarding Millions

The Venetian isn’t just a regular stop for the MSPT. It also regularly hosts its own poker tournament series, one of which kicks off today.

The DeepStack Extravaganza III series will run through October 2, with more than $3.8 million in guaranteed prize pools available. It comes on the heels of the DeepStack Showdown, which ran from August 1-29.

The first event in the new series is a $400 Monster Stack NLHE tournament that offers a $15K guarantee. Most of the events offer five-figure guarantees, but there are several that go much higher.

The $400 NLHE UltimateStack event has a guarantee of $150K. There’s also the $1,640 NLHE Stairway to Millions (STM) with a $100K guarantee. Going up from there, the $10,400 STM event offers $200K guaranteed.

The $15,800 STM will award $300K and the $26,000 STM event has a $500K guarantee. The big event is the $52,000 STM tourney, which has $600K on the table.